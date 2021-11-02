https://ria.ru/20211102/veteran-1757410282.html
Russia’s oldest WWII veteran dies in North Ossetia
Russia’s oldest veteran of the Great Patriotic War died in North Ossetia – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
Russia’s oldest WWII veteran dies in North Ossetia
The oldest in the country, according to the Russian Book of Records, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War Timofey Marzoev died at the 106th year of his life in North Ossetia, … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
2021-11-02T16: 53
2021-11-02T16: 53
2021-11-02T16: 54
society
great patriotic war (1941-1945)
republic of north ossetia – alania
Sergei Menailo
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757409838_0:65:960:605_1920x0_80_0_0_d016b1f3a0db61d77c4df8d503e4a311.jpg
NALCHIK, November 2 – RIA Novosti. According to the Russian Book of Records, the country’s oldest veteran of the Great Patriotic War Timofey Marzoev died at the age of 106 in North Ossetia, said the head of the region Sergei Menyailo. Timofey Georgievich on his 105th birthday, was awarded the certificate of the Russian Book of Records as the oldest veteran of the country, listened to his front-line stories, “Menyailo wrote on his Facebook page. He noted that Marzoev was a worthy son of his country, served as an example of courage and true patriotism. He participated in the liberation of the Caucasus, fought in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, and reached Austria. According to the Russian Book of Records, Timofey Marzoev was born on May 10, 1916 and at the age of 105 was the country’s oldest veteran of the Great Patriotic War.
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757409838_112-0:960:636_1920x0_80_0_0_0d532263da4e920d03be9ca58c2e0058.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, the great patriotic war (1941-1945), republic of north ossetia – alania, sergey menailo, russia
Russia’s oldest WWII veteran dies in North Ossetia