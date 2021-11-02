https://ria.ru/20211102/veteran-1757410282.html

Russia’s oldest WWII veteran dies in North Ossetia

Russia’s oldest WWII veteran dies in North Ossetia

NALCHIK, November 2 – RIA Novosti. According to the Russian Book of Records, the country’s oldest veteran of the Great Patriotic War Timofey Marzoev died at the age of 106 in North Ossetia, said the head of the region Sergei Menyailo. Timofey Georgievich on his 105th birthday, was awarded the certificate of the Russian Book of Records as the oldest veteran of the country, listened to his front-line stories, “Menyailo wrote on his Facebook page. He noted that Marzoev was a worthy son of his country, served as an example of courage and true patriotism. He participated in the liberation of the Caucasus, fought in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, and reached Austria. According to the Russian Book of Records, Timofey Marzoev was born on May 10, 1916 and at the age of 105 was the country’s oldest veteran of the Great Patriotic War.

