Safronov was accused of selling data on the operation in Syria for $ 248 :: Society :: RBC

Ivan Safronov is now accused of transferring information not only to Czech, but also to German intelligence. In his case, an episode appeared with the sale for $ 248 of some data on Syria to a political scientist arrested on suspicion of treason

Ivan Safronov

(Photo: Press Service of the Moscow City Court)



Just before the end of the investigation of the case, a new final charge was brought against journalist Ivan Safronov, his lawyer Ivan Pavlov told RBC. Now the charge includes political scientist Demuri Voronin, who was arrested in February 2021 on suspicion of treason.

“According to the investigation, in December 2015, Safronov gave political scientist Demuri Voronin some information about the activities of the Russian armed forces in Syria, which he, in turn, forwarded to representatives of the University of Zurich in Switzerland and the BND (Federal Intelligence Service of Germany. – RBK). According to the FSB, the transmitted information could be used to analyze the actions of Russian troops in Syria. According to the prosecution, Voronin paid Safronov a reward of $ 248 for this information, ”Pavlov said.

Political scientist Demuri Voronin, who has dual citizenship of Russia and Germany, was arrested in February 2021 on charges of high treason. Several dozen Russian political scientists and journalists have collaborated with his consulting agency. “According to some information, after the arrest, he made a confession that was beneficial to the investigation,” the lawyer says.

