https://ria.ru/20211102/safronov-1757347776.html

Safronov was charged with a new episode in the final charge

Safronov was charged with a new episode in the final charge – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Safronov was charged with a new episode in the final charge

The adviser to the head of Roscosmos, Ivan Safronov, was charged with a new episode of high treason – about the transfer of information about the activities abroad … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T12: 11

2021-11-02T12: 11

2021-11-02T12: 58

incidents

Syria

the case of the advisor to the general director of Roscosmos

Ivan Safronov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/01/1739439422_0:47:1178:710_1920x0_80_0_0_b12700cad5ae48e17b4ffda83bd70965.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. In the final charge, the adviser to the head of Roscosmos, Ivan Safronov, was charged with a new episode of treason – the transfer of information abroad about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, lawyer Ivan Pavlov told RIA Novosti. transferring information to a representative of the Czech intelligence, another one appeared: according to the investigation, in December 2015, Safronov gave political scientist Demuri Voronin some information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, which he, in turn, forwarded to representatives of the University of Zurich in Switzerland and the German BND, “Pavlov said According to the FSB, the lawyer noted, the information provided “could be used to analyze the actions of Russian troops in Syria.” after the arrest, Voronin gave favorable results to the investigation. no testimony, “- says Pavlov. RIA Novosti does not yet have any comments from the investigation. Voronin, like Safronov, is in custody in the case of high treason. Prior to that, the defense had no information that their cases were connected. According to open sources, a man with the same first name, patronymic and surname as Voronin is the founder of Resost, a company engaged in business and management consulting. The company’s website indicates that it analyzes and evaluates political and economic processes in Eastern Europe, political consulting and management, business planning, makes analytical memoranda. Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020, on the same day the Lefortovo court of Moscow placed him into custody. The FSB reported that he was charged with passing on secret information about Russian military-technical cooperation and the “defense industry” to one of the NATO special services. The defense said that investigators suspected Safronov of working for the Czech special services since 2012. The case concerns the alleged transfer of military-technical information on arms deliveries to African countries for mercenary purposes. The final recipients of the classified information, according to the investigation, were the United States. Safronov does not admit guilt.

https://ria.ru/20211015/safronov-1754705835.html

https://ria.ru/20210707/peskov-1740238062.html

https://ria.ru/20210302/safronov-1599612487.html

Syria

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/01/1739439422_10-0:973:722_1920x0_80_0_0_44b5b49fbd4d6fdaada758bf6f2de6b5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, syria, the case of the adviser to the general director of roscosmos, ivan safronov