Safronov was placed in the Lefortovo punishment cell for trying to tune the TV :: Politics :: RBC

On November 1, a TASS source, citing a source, said that the FSB had completed its investigation of Safronov’s criminal case. He was detained in July 2020 and accused of high treason, since then he has been in a pre-trial detention center.

According to the FSB, voiced by the investigators, Safronov in the period up to 2017 transmitted information to a Czech intelligence officer. Safronov himself said that the FSB considers his acquaintance, a former correspondent of the Czech newspaper Lidové noviny in Moscow, Martin Larish, to be an agent of the Czech special services. However, Safronov did not consider him a spy and said that he was only preparing digests for his analytical center, the last of which was sent back in 2019.

Lawyer Ivan Pavlov said that a new final charge was brought against Safronov just before the end of the investigation. Now the accusation includes not only an episode about the transfer of secrets to Czech intelligence, but also the transfer of information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria to political scientist Demuri Voronin for a reward of $ 248. Voronin, according to the investigation, transferred the information received to representatives of the University of Zurich in Switzerland and the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany.

Political scientist Demuri Voronin, who has dual citizenship of Russia and Germany, was arrested in February 2021 on charges of high treason. Several dozen Russian political scientists and journalists have collaborated with his consulting agency. “According to some information, after the arrest, he made a confession that was beneficial to the investigation,” said his lawyer. Voronin was the founder of Resost LLC, which was engaged in political analysis, relations with authorities, as well as an assessment of political and economic processes in the CIS, China, the Baltic countries and the Caucasus. The company had offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Berlin.

The defense announced the ban on correspondence for Safronov



On October 15, lawyer Dmitry Katchev said that Safronov was forbidden to correspond, his contacts with the outside world were limited.

“All incoming and outgoing correspondence is confiscated from Ivan. Indeed, such a measure is provided for by 103-FZ. But Article 20 of this law contains a clear list of cases when correspondence can be seized. It is difficult to say what exactly served as the basis without the text of the document. The only thing that can be said is that Ivan is isolated from the outside world without letters. Ivan himself heard about such cases from his inmates, ”said Katchev.