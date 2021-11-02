Salma Hayek boasted a change of image

The celebrity changed her appearance special for filming in a new film about a famous fashion designer.

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek decided to change her image and showed the result to fans on Instagram.

The actress cut her long hair and did her hair in the form of a long bob. Hayek also changed her hair color.

In this way, the star appeared on the poster of the film House of Gucci, which is to appear in Ukrainian cinemas on November 25.

“Family secrets are never eternal. Ask Pina, Patricia’s fortune teller and friend,” Salma wrote.

According to the plot, the film is dedicated to the death of the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci. The main roles in the film were played by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Salma Hayek will appear before the audience as Pina, the friend of the main character, Patricia. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison for helping to kill Patricia’s husband Maurizio.

We will remind, in the summer of this year, a trailer for the House of Gucci was shown on the Web.

