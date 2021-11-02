Salma Hayek recovered and looked red for her role in “House of Gucci”

Evgeniya VASILIEVA November 2 11:19

Photo: instagram.com/houseofguccimovie

Film company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has published the first poster with Salmo Hayek as clairvoyant Pina from the upcoming film “House of Gucci”. According to the plot, Pina is the friend of the main character Patricia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for helping to organize the murder of Patricia’s husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). The poster was posted on Instagram.

For the sake of the role of Pina, Salma cut her hair and dyed her hair red, and also put on weight. However, the actress admitted that after the end of filming she experienced difficulties due to the fact that the debt could not lose the gained pounds.

The painting “House of Gucci” tells the story of the murder of the grandson of the founder of the Gucci brand Maurizio Gucci, which rocked the whole world. According to the plot of the film, Maurizio was killed by a hitman who was hired by his wife Patricia Reggiani. She was arrested and spent 16 years in prison for contract murder of her husband.

The plot of the film is based on Sarah Gay Forden’s 2001 book “Gucci’s House: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed.” The picture brought together a real star cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. The premiere is scheduled for November 25 in Ukrainian cinemas.