Scientists have compared mortality from coronavirus in vaccinated and unvaccinated

Unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die if they become infected with COVID than those who received a double coronavirus vaccine. The British Office for National Statistics found that the death rate from COVID among the unvaccinated in England was 849.7 per 100 thousand people. But among those who received two doses of the vaccine, it was only 26.2 per 100 thousand inhabitants, which is 32 times less.

According to the Daily Mail, a report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the death rate from Covid in England among unvaccinated adults was 849.7 per 100,000. For comparison, this figure was only 26.2 for fully vaccinated people and 105.3 for adults who have received only the first dose.

The death toll was from January 2 to September 24 this year, which includes a second wave hit when millions of adults were not yet able to receive the vaccine. People were considered to have been vaccinated once or twice 21 days after each dose due to the length of time it took for immunity to work and protection against coronavirus kicked in.

Experts today announced the results as compelling evidence that everyone should get the vaccine. But some warned that the numbers could “overestimate” the strength of the vaccine. The report has standardized mortality rates by age to account for the fact that different age groups were vaccinated at different times.

Older people, who are most likely to die if infected with the virus, were a priority in the deployment, and people over 80 were asked to receive their first dose in December. But those in their 20s had to wait until June for the vaccine.

There was also a 12 week gap between the first and second dose at the start of the drive so that the maximum number of people could be administered in the shortest possible time. But in June, that time was reduced to eight weeks.

To determine who received the vaccine, the Office for National Statistics used data from the Public Health Data Asset, which contains people in England associated with the 2011 census and 2019 physician records. The data cover just under 80 percent of the country’s population.

The report also includes data on deaths from all causes, such as heart disease and cancer, not just COVID.

The report showed that the probability of death of unvaccinated people between January and December is three times higher (2,187 per 100,000) than those who received two doses of the vaccine (783.6). Commenting on the data, John Roberts of the Covid Actuary Response Team said on Twitter: “The difference in overall mortality between the two groups (1403.5) is greater than the difference in COVID mortality (823.5). This is almost certainly due to the fact that the demographic profile of the unvaccinated tends to have higher mortality rates. We know that coverage was lower in ethnic minority groups and in more disadvantaged areas, so I would be surprised if we did not see this difference. Thus, the 32-fold effect of the vaccine may be exaggerated, but it will still be significant. “

Chris Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economics, warned that statistics may have gilded the picture a little due to the time frame used. He tweeted: “This is a dubious statistic where very few people were fully vaccinated until March.”

Nearly 50 million Britons – or 86.9 percent of people over the age of 12 – received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 45.7 million received both doses. In December, the National Health Service began distributing vaccines to people over 80, the vulnerable, and health and social workers. She now also offers them to children ages 12 to 15 on the recommendation of government vaccine advisors back in September, although adoption has been sluggish.

The report is based on evidence that Covid vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization and death among people who contract the virus and its variants. A report from the UK Health Safety Authority, replacing the now defunct public health in England, found injections last week that shots worked just as well against the more transmission variant of the Delta as it did on its ancestor. Scientists said the vaccines reduced the risk of developing symptoms in someone infected with AY.4.2 by 81 percent. In comparison, two doses are believed to block about 83 percent of all people who contract the ancestral strain.

There are currently nearly 24,000 cases of this strain in the UK. But the true number can be 10 times more, because laboratories only sequenced a fraction of all confirmed samples. Selected surveillance data indicate that this variant is now found in all but a dozen parts of England, accounting for one in ten new cases, with its share doubling in a month. Despite statistics showing that it is still superior to its ancestor, some experts are now wondering how much more transferable this subtype is than Delta. Scientists initially calculated that this strain was 10-15 percent more infectious.