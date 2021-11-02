Scientists have found out which heels increase women’s chances of orgasm

By wearing shoes with 3-5 cm heels, women increase their chances of orgasm and, in general, the normal functioning of the pelvic organs, Chinese urologists from Fudan University in Shanghai found out. They presented their conclusions in an article in the magazine Translational Andrology and Urology…

The researchers interviewed 1,263 Chinese women. The women completed questionnaires on pelvic floor dysfunction (urinary incontinence, organ prolapse, pain, sex problems) and reported which shoes they preferred to wear. Scientists divided the respondents into four groups depending on the height of the heels: less than 3 cm, 3-5 cm, 5-7 cm and more than 7 cm.

As it turned out, women who preferred heels 3-5 cm in height and 3 cm or more in diameter had fewer problems with the pelvic organs than all the others. Complications did not arise even with prolonged, more than 8 hours, wearing such shoes.

Heels 3 to 5 cm high help keep the pelvic floor muscles in good shape, the researchers explain. The correct functioning of internal organs and the ability to have an orgasm depend on this. The authors of the study did not assess how effective wearing a small heel is compared to special exercises to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor, but they believe that the right shoes will in any case be more useful than no load at all.