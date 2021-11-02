Scientists have uncovered the mystery of the first mass extinction in the history of the Earth

An international group of researchers tested the well-known hypothesis that the cause of the first mass extinction in the history of the Earth, which happened in the late Ordovician period, was anoxia – insufficient oxygen saturation of the sea depths. After studying the geochemical indicators of marine sediments and modeling the mechanism of reorganization of the global circulation of the ocean, scientists came to the conclusion that anoxia could not be the only cause of extinction and itself, most likely, was a consequence of more global processes associated with a general cooling. An article about this was published in the journal Nature geoscience…

The Late Ordovician or Ordovician-Silurian mass extinction, which took place 450-443 million years ago, was the first of the “big five” such events, allocated to a special list of global catastrophes in the history of the Earth, when the maximum number of species of animals and plants from several higher taxa disappeared at once from several higher taxa. a very short period of time in geological terms. At the end of the Ordovician, about 85% of marine species disappeared, most of which lived in shallow seas near continents, and in its scale this disaster is second only to the great Permian extinction, the largest of all and happened 253-251 million years ago, when 90-95 disappeared % of marine species, 57% of all families and 83% of genera. Between them was the Devonian extinction, 388-359 million years ago, consisting of several episodes, later there was a Triassic, 208-200 million years ago, and, finally, the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction, most known to the mass reader, 65.5 million years ago, when the fall of the asteroid killed the dinosaurs and many other animals. Finding out the causes of mass extinctions remains a popular topic for research, since all this can affect the future of humanity.

The lead author of the new study, Alexander Paul of the American University of California, Riverside, and his co-authors have recreated the ocean environment over millions of years, both before and during these events, and found that tragedy played out, unlike other similar extinctions, rather slowly – from half a million to two million years. Measuring the concentration of iodine in carbonate rocks of that period made it possible to draw important conclusions about the levels of oxygen at different depths of the ocean and about its deficiency. Combined with computer simulations, these data showed that oxygen deficiency did not correlate with extinctions in shallow water, where most organisms lived, and the immediate cause of such extinctions was most likely the climate cooling that occurred at the end of the Ordovician, combined with a number of additional factors. Oxygenation of the upper layers of the ocean was probably only a consequence of the cooling, since atmospheric oxygen tends to dissolve rapidly in cold water. Researchers associate deep-sea anoxia primarily with the peculiarities of the global circulation of seawater in the World Ocean.