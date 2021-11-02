Scientists: slowing down the Earth’s rotation gave oxygen to the atmosphere

Scientists have found that the formation of the Earth’s oxygen atmosphere was made possible by the slowing down of the planet’s rotation. An article about it published in Nature Geoscience.

According to geological data, algae began to release oxygen through photosynthesis about three billion years ago or even earlier. But for some reason, it took about 500 million years for the oxygen level in the atmosphere to reach significant levels, and another billion years or so for it to be able to support complex life. Previously, scientists believed that for a long time some chemical reactions consumed oxygen, or that there were not enough nutrients for photosynthetic algae.

Now Judith Klatt of the Max Planck Institute for Marine Biology (Germany) and her colleagues have proposed another explanation: the days on ancient Earth were too short. They obtained such a result with the help of computer modeling of ancient benthos – inhabitants of the soil of the reservoir, and then checked it in a laboratory experiment.

The fact is that the Moon is gradually slowing down the Earth’s rotation – in past epochs, a day was equal to about six hours. Accordingly, the day lasted only a couple of hours.

Simulation has shown that increasing daylight hours increases the productivity of oxygen production through photosynthesis, as it promotes more efficient metabolism between microorganisms and the environment. Nutrients are transported by diffusion, which is relatively slow, and longer cycles have been found to promote more efficient diffuse transport. The same results were obtained by growing cyanobacteria in a simulated ancient ocean under artificial light.

This discovery will provide an important understanding of how planetary mechanics affects the evolution of life, and will answer questions about the laws of its development. Previously, scholars also found outthat the accumulation of oxygen in the air was facilitated by volcanic eruptions.