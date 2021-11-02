Secrets of the NKVD do not become clear – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The FSB archives may contain previously unrecorded minutes of meetings of special troikas of the NKVD, researcher Sergei Prudovsky found out. These documents contain the names of the repressed and can clarify the number of victims of the Great Terror. Now the researcher is suing the FSB of the Ivanovo and Tula regions, demanding access to these documents. Intelligence agencies refuse to disclose the archives, explaining that the protocols of special triplets contain information that incites racial, national and religious hatred.

Sergei Prudovsky, the author of the book on Soviet repressions “Spasskaya Beauty”, has been studying the “national operations” of the NKVD for more than ten years in the period 1937-1938. Last year, he began to interrogate the regional FSB department one by one in order to find out where the minutes of the meetings of the special troikas of the NKVD are kept, whether they have been declassified and whether it is possible to obtain them for study. It turned out that in a number of regions these documents have not yet been declassified, although they were obliged to do so on the basis of the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 23, 1992 “On the removal of restrictive stamps from legislative and other acts that served as the basis for mass repressions and encroachments on human rights.” …

Only after inquiries from the investigator did these FSB begin to carry out the declassification procedure. However, Mr. Prudovsky did not succeed in obtaining the documents – the special service departments claimed that access to the minutes of meetings of special triplets was limited.

The attention of the researcher was attracted by the Tula and Ivanovo regions. “The fact is that there is a report by the NKVD on“ national operations, ”and it lists the regions where special troikas operated. But the list did not include either the Tula or Ivanovo regions, although both already existed on the map of the USSR in 1937, – says the researcher. – The Tula FSB reported that they have eight protocols stored. How many in the Ivanovo FSB, it is not known. It is possible that the same situation may be in some other regions. This changes the picture of generally accepted information, most likely, in the direction of increasing data on the repressed. ”

As a result, the researcher filed lawsuits against both regional FSB – with the requirement to provide access to the protocols.

The trial in Ivanovo began on October 28. At the meeting, a representative of the FSB said: declassifying the protocols, the expert commission found that they “contain information, the dissemination of which may entail incitement of national, racial or religious hatred or enmity” (paragraph 6 of article 10 of the Federal Law No. 149 “On Information”). On this basis, access to documents was limited.

“We have a law on the rehabilitation of victims of repression says that these are innocent people. The President instructs to create a unified database of victims of repression and honor their memory. And the FSB says that the information about the victims kindles discord, ”Mr. Prudovsky said indignantly. The Tula FSB has a similar position, Arseny Levinson, a lawyer of the International Society “Memorial” (included in the register of foreign agents), who represents the researcher in court, told Kommersant. “But, first of all, the FSB commission does not have the function of evaluating materials on incitement to hatred. And secondly, the “national operations” of the NKVD affected people of almost all nationalities. Nevertheless, the expert commission on declassification decided that even the access of researchers to familiarize themselves with these documents – not even to copy them – threatens the security of Russia, ”said Mr. Levinson. The next session in Ivanovo will be held on November 16, and on November 10, the trial will begin in Tula.

The researcher of the archives is worried about one more point: a number of regional FSB officials stated that they do not have any special triplets and triplets created in September-November 1938 in the storage of the protocols. This was the answer in Ingushetia, Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Samara regions. Although it is known that special troikas acted in these territories and decided the fate of a total of 2.3 thousand people. In addition, the FSB of Buryatia replied that they only kept a part of the protocols. And in Bashkiria it was reported that the protocols “are in archival criminal cases against the repressed.”

After that, Mr. Prudovsky sent a letter to Alexei Vasiliev, head of the Registration and Archival Funds Directorate of the FSB of Russia, with a request to find out where the documents had gone.

In the Central Archives of the FSB, he was only told that “these documents were not transferred anywhere.”

Recall that the special troikas of the NKVD operated for only two months – from September 17 to November 17, 1938. The minutes of their meetings are one of the sources of information about the number of victims of Soviet political repressions during the Great Terror (1937-1938). The NKVD order No. 00447 on mass repressions determined the composition of the operational troikas, which were supposed to consider criminal cases. For the implementation of “national operations”, for the first time in the practice of the NKVD, a special order of conviction was introduced – “album”. Materials stitched into the album on the arrested were sent to Moscow on the table of the highest “two” – a commission consisting of the People’s Commissar of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor of the USSR.

“But by August 1938, the NKVD of the USSR had accumulated 126 thousand pending cases on national operations, after which it was decided to return the cases back to the regions,” Ilya Udovenko, a senior researcher at the Museum of the History of the Gulag, told Kommersant. In September 1938, he ordered to create special troikas under the NKVD directorates of the territories and regions in order to quickly consider the investigative materials of the cases of persons arrested in the order of operational orders of the NKVD along the national lines (Polish, German and “Harbin”). The introduction of such an extrajudicial body is good evidence of how the central apparatus in Moscow failed to cope with the flow of investigative cases, which in turn speaks of the scale of repression. “

For two months, the cases of about 108 thousand citizens of the USSR, arrested before August 1, 1938, went through special troikas, Mr. Udovenko noted.

Almost 70% were sentenced to death. “In many regions, the percentage of execution sentences has been significantly increased in relation to the“ landscape ”order. For example, in Kazakhstan the capital punishment was 89% of all sentences, ”added Mr. Udovenko. When eliminating the troikas, the USSR authorities indicated that there had been a gross violation of procedural rules in their work, including falsifications, forgeries, and the conviction of innocent people. And in 1989, by a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, the troikas were declared unconstitutional, and their court decisions were canceled.

Anastasia Kurilova