Shiba Inu Overtakes Ether … By Google Searches By Investing.com





Cryptocurrency has yet to outperform in terms of market capitalization, but by Google Search, the ERC-20 token is now outperforming the world's second most popular digital currency.

According to Google Trends, searches for Shiba Inu, which is nine places ahead, have skyrocketed in the past ten days. This token is close to.

The currency, launched more as a joke, has grown by 70% over the past week, by 840% over the month, and by 4,495% over six months. It is incomparable to any other of the 13,336 cryptocurrencies currently in cyberspace.

Last week on Thursday, Shiba Inu hit $ 0.00008840 at an all-time high, after which a correction began. A possible reason for the fall in altcoin could be a decrease in the number of large transactions, which has grown steadily during the recent record-breaking period of the token, but has declined significantly over the past three days.

The so-called “whales” in the cryptocurrency market during the recent Shiba Inu rally bought so many tokens that they probably have enough for now, which means that the factor that served as a key support for the currency has disappeared.

The number of daily active addresses has also been steadily decreasing since October 28: if on Thursday this figure was still well above 100 thousand, then in recent days it fell below 50 thousand.

However, one should not think that Shiba Inu is being bought only to make money in the short term, since, according to IntoTheBlock, the investment behavior of buyers in relation to this cryptocurrency has changed a lot since June. If earlier it was bought more by those traders whose speculation period was less than one month, now it is bought by those who hold it for a period of one to 12 months.

Today, there are about 6,000 addresses that bring huge profits to those who managed to buy Shiba Inu at a time when this cryptocurrency was still close to its historic low.

The conclusion that can be drawn about Shiba Inu is very ambiguous. On the one hand, many newbies are tempted to enter the market when they can make huge profits in a very short time. But with such gigantic volatility, the risk of a massive pullback increases dramatically.

Shiba Inu’s recent exposure to the media is generally considered a classic cautionary counterpoint in the short term, but it is encouraging in the long term that more and more people keep SHIB for longer than a month. This indicates an increase in the number of those investors who view it as a long-term investment, which can provide some price stability.

For the next jump, it is necessary to restore the number of large transactions with this currency, which should be paid attention to in the near future, both for those who already have SHIB in their portfolio and hope for further price increases, and for those who have just discovered this currency.

