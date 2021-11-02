Shoigu sent military doctors to the Tula region to help with COVID :: Society :: RBC

More than 100 military doctors will arrive in the region by the end of the week. The day before in the Tula region, the daily maximum of patients with coronavirus was registered

Photo: Konstantin Morozov / RIA Novosti



Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to send more than 100 military doctors to the Tula region to help combat the spread of coronavirus, the department told reporters, TASS reports.

Specialists from the medical units and military medical organizations of the Eastern, Southern and Western military districts, the Northern Fleet, the Strategic Missile Forces and the Airborne Forces will come to the region.

As the government of the Tula region reported yesterday, 65 military doctors have been working in the region since June. The authorities asked the Ministry of Defense to send 68 more doctors and 70 nurses; they should arrive before the end of the week. “This is an unprecedented support measure that will allow the region to receive qualified specialists in hospitals and maintain the same volume of routine medical care,” said the regional health minister Dmitry Markov.

In the Tula region, QR codes will be introduced and the work of public catering will be limited



On November 1, 256 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the Tula region, which was the daily maximum. For the entire time of the pandemic, 60.3 thousand cases of infection were registered there, 3476 people died.