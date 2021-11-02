Singapore intends to become a global cryptocurrency hub

The Singaporean authorities have proved more than once in recent history that they are capable of moving at the forefront of progress. Today, they see the prospect in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The “tokenization economy” is coming and without taking these trends into account, you can be left on the sidelines of history. To prevent this from happening, Singapore’s public financial sector is shifting towards open doors for cryptoeconomics.

“Activities based on cryptocurrencies are, in fact, investments in a promising future, the form of which is not clear at the moment, – said Ravi Menon, the current head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. – But if you do not get involved in this game, I think Singapore is at risk of falling behind. Getting into this game early means we can gain an edge and better understand both the potential gains and the risks. “

Since January 2020, a cryptocurrency licensing law has come into force in Singapore. Approximately 170 companies from all over the world submitted applications, increasing the number of participants in the Singapore financial market to 400. The rules for issuing licenses turned out to be so strict that to date only three companies have received licenses, and 30 have already withdrawn applications after communicating with the regulator.

The authorities are not going to lower the bar and are planning to create a reliable system for cryptocurrency turnover, taking into account all known factors, including protection from shadow turnover. Moreover, due to the complexity and novelty of the issue, the staff of the Monetary Authority of Singapore has been significantly expanded. The authorities and business intend to work together to find answers to the questions of effective and safe cryptocurrency turnover, which will push not only the financial sector of the city-state, but also other industries and, as a result, its economy.