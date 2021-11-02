Skoda showed the design of the new sedan Slavia :: Autonews

Skoda has released the first design sketches of the new Slavia budget sedan, which is due to debut by the end of 2021. The model was designed specifically for India, but later it should reach other countries.

Judging by the images, the novelty will be made in the typical Skoda style with a large radiator grille with vertical slats, which is visually combined with narrow diode headlights.

The Slavia model name refers to the bicycles and motorcycles of the same name from the late 19th century by Laurin & Klement, founded in Mlada Boleslav by Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. Subsequently, the successor of the business of this company was the Skoda company.

Earlier, the Czechs called the main technical characteristics of the new sedan, which will be available with TSI gasoline turbo engines. The base unit will be a 1.0-liter “turbo-engine” with a capacity of 115 hp, and as an alternative they will offer a 150-horsepower 1.5-liter “turbo four”.