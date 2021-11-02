https://ria.ru/20211102/pomosch-1757446282.html

Slovakia to supply 100 megawatts to Ukraine as emergency aid

Ukraine has requested emergency assistance not only from the power system of Belarus, but also from Slovakia in the amount of 100 MW through the Burshtyn energy island, reported in … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

KIEV, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has requested emergency assistance not only from the energy system of Belarus, but also from Slovakia in the amount of 100 MW through the Burshtyn energy island, the press service of the operator of the united energy network of the state company Ukrenergo reported. in the provision of emergency assistance, it will supply 500 MW of electricity to Ukraine, but there is no talk of new long-term contracts yet. Energoostrov – ed.) from Slovakia of 100 MW we confirm “, – the UNIAN agency quotes the comment of the press service of the company. It is noted that the need for emergency assistance arose due to the lack of capacity in the power system. neither industrial nor household – not planned.

