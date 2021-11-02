Squid Games Cryptocurrency Creators Disappeared With Millions Of Dollars Of Investor Money | 02.11.21

The cryptocurrency, based on the 111 million views of the South Korean series Squid Game, which became the most watched Netflix show, turned out to be a scam.

The SQUID token, launched last week and skyrocketing by 285,000% – an unprecedented value even for the volatile crypto market – has cleared, leaving thousands of investors out of money who have fallen for easy money and massive hype.

The anonymous creators of the project disappeared in an unknown direction: its website stopped opening, the Twitter account, which gained 57 thousand followers, was suspended, as well as accounts on other social networks. According to Gizmodo, the scammers managed to lure $ 3.38 million from investors into the token.

SQUID was launched on Tuesday October 26th with an original price of 1 cent. Three days later, it soared by 44,100% and reached the $ 4.42 mark, becoming the object of attention of the world's largest media, including BBC and CNBC.











At the same time, according to CoinMarketCap, users began to complain about the inability to sell SQUID on the only PancakeSwap exchange available for this in order to fix profits.

But the sale option was not included in the plans of the creators: according to their idea, investors had to accumulate 456 coins in order to take part in an online game based on the series, and only after winning it – to be able to withdraw the winnings.

But with the parabolically rising price, it became more and more difficult to buy the required amount. At 6 am on November 1, SQUID was already worth $ 38, by 7 am it reached $ 90, at 8:00 it was already worth $ 181, and later rose above 500.

Then, in 35 minutes, the token jumped to $ 2861.8, after which it almost instantly collapsed by 99.9999999% – to 0.007 cents.

“The scam has ended its cycle,” Bobby Ong, founder of the crypto exchange CoinGecko, which the scammers linked to, told Insider. The company itself has denied these claims.

“The removal of the website and social media pages is a clear sign of fraud,” Ong said.

In the Telegram group, which was allegedly led by the founders of SQUID, a message appeared that the social networks of the token and the project itself were trying to hack. “The Squid Game developers are no longer willing to lead the project because we are depressed from scammers and overwhelmed by stress,” the statement said.