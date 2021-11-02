Stopkoronavirus.rf launched on YouTube a series of videos “Myths about vaccination against COVID-19”

Nail Fattakhov / TASS Nail Fattakhov / TASS

MOSCOW, November 1. Stopkoronavirus.ru portal launched on YouTube Russia a cycle of informational videos about vaccination against a new coronavirus infection: experts from the Ministry of Health of Russia and Rospotrebnadzor answer the most common questions.

“Daily statistics on the incidence of COVID-19 tell us that the number of vaccinated Russians is still far from the indicators required to create herd immunity. This means you have to tell over and over again, hear people’s fears, answer questions. We are grateful to medical specialists for their willingness to reasonably respond to common misconceptions, “said Sofia Malyavina, General Director of ANO National Priorities.

Vaccination videos have already been viewed more than 6.6 million times.

As of October 29, vaccination with the first component was carried out 56 787 209 times, vaccination of the full cycle – 50 960 796 times. The herd immunity level in Russia is 46.8%.

MYTH # 1

They say that Russian vaccines against coronavirus infection are not safe enough.

“The safety of any vaccines, Russian or Western, is tested in accordance with a strict international protocol. First, the animal trials start and after that, the first and second phases of the human trials only begin. The final information on unwanted side effects is formed at the third stage of clinical trials, which have already been completed for two vaccines, namely for vector and polypeptide, which are registered in the Russian Federation, ”says Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor …

MYTH # 2

They say vaccination affects reproductive functions.

“When we naturally meet the virus, we can have problems with the reproductive sphere. But during vaccination, when we protect ourselves from coronavirus infection, we develop antibodies, the chances of giving birth to healthy children are much greater, ”says Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

MYTH # 3

They say that vaccination against coronavirus infection is contraindicated for people with diseases of the heart and blood vessels.

“It is not only possible, but also necessary to vaccinate people with heart problems, since cardiovascular diseases are a risk factor for a more severe course of coronavirus infection, and, accordingly, outcomes. There are practically no contraindications for cardiovascular diseases, with the exception of acute conditions: acute myocardial infarction, acute cerebrovascular accidents, ”says Sergei Boytsov, Director General of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology, chief freelance cardiologist of the Russian Ministry of Health.

MYTH # 4

They say the vaccine causes cancer.

“It is unimaginable that any vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine, could cause cancer. All studies on previous vaccines have shown that they cannot cause cancer, ”says Deputy Director of the National Medical Research Center of Oncology. N.N. Blokhin Alexander Petrovsky.

“We do not see a direct correlation between the number of vaccinations (from COVID-19) in the country and an increase in the number of oncological diseases,” said Andrei Kaprin, chief freelance oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, general director of the National Medical Research Center for Radiology.

Earlier, Igor Samoilenko, a senior researcher at the Department of Biotherapy of Tumors of the National Medical Research Center of Oncology named after N.N.Blokhin of the Ministry of Health of Russia, said at the stopcoronavirus.ru site that people with cancer are harder to tolerate coronavirus infection and therefore should be vaccinated against COVID-19 and other infections. in priority order.

“Patients with cancer are more likely to die from covid than healthy people. This is a vulnerable category of citizens, and we must try to protect them,” Samoilenko said.

MYTH # 5

They say there are too many side effects from vaccinations.

“All undesirable phenomena are controlled according to a completely clear algorithm, which is set out in the guidelines of the Ministry of Health of Russia in the section“ Pharmacovigilance ”. There is an instruction for the doctor on how to report possible adverse events: in what sequence, what applies to them. I can share the experience of vaccinating about 7 thousand citizens in our center. We have not encountered any side effects that would require hospitalization. We have been vaccinating since August last year and manifestations of thrombosis, we have not observed any neurological abnormalities, ”says Oksana Drapkina, director of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Russian Ministry of Health.

Since January 2021, a mass vaccination against COVID-19 has been carried out in Russia: the two-component vaccines Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V), EpiVacCorona and KoviVak, as well as the one-component Sputnik Light are widely used. Vaccination is free and available for any Russian citizen over 18 years old, if there are no medical contraindications. You can sign up for a vaccination through the portal of public services or by calling 122.