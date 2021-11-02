https://ria.ru/20211102/ubiystvo-1757321138.html

Suspect in the murder of ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Novoseltsev detained

2021-11-02T09: 46

2021-11-02T09: 46

2021-11-02T10: 22

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the murder of the former Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Economic Crimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexei Novoseltsev, was detained in Korolev near Moscow, said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk. Novoseltseva, “Vol. A source in law enforcement told RIA Novosti on October 26 that Novoseltsev was found murdered in the new Moscow, in the settlement of Desenovskoye. The body of the father with knife wounds and bruises was found in the bathhouse by his daughter. The capital of the IC opened a case under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder). Police Colonel Alexei Novoseltsev in 2002 headed the task force investigating the economic motives of the murder of the Governor of the Magadan Region, Valentin Tsvetkov. Later, the killers were identified and imprisoned.

2021

news

ru-RU

