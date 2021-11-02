Sweet or nasty: J. Lo cooks with kids for Halloween

We all forget about dieting during the holidays, and even J.Lo and the kids enjoyed some sweet treats this Halloween! On Sunday, the 52-year-old singer shared a funny video on Instagram where she, along with 13-year-old twins Maximilian and Emma, ​​prepares sweets in honor of a creepy holiday. Lopez and her children were accompanied by photographer Ana Carbalosa, who has long held a special place in the singer’s life.

To begin with, the family stirred melted chocolate in a saucepan and discussed the required amount of bitter dessert. If you feel tired while cooking, then Jay advises you to take a short dance break. After that, you can take the Oreo ice cream out of the freezer and dip it in hot chocolate. But unfortunately, the star’s culinary talents leave much to be desired, because the cold dessert mercilessly fell into a warm saucepan. “This does not work!Jennifer screamed.

However, the children were not at all upset, because the main thing that they did was to have fun together. At the weekend, Law was also next to her lover Ben Affleck, who took the children for this weekend from ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Adults are not at all embarrassed by past relationships, because the welfare of their heirs is most important to them. “Everyone gets along with each other, and all the attention is always focused on the children. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. So they went together to ask for candy“, – said the insider. It seems that complete harmony reigns in the couple’s personal life, and now they are looking forward with special trepidation to the weekend together.

Photo source: @jlo / Instagram

