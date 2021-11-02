https://ria.ru/20211102/travma-1757269338.html

Sydney boy injured while trying to boil honeycomb from Squid Game

A teenage boy suffered third-degree burns on his leg after he tried to boil sugar honeycombs from the Netflix series "Squid Game"

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. A teenage boy suffered third-degree burns on his leg after attempting to boil a sugar honeycomb from Netflix’s Squid Game, according to the Daily Mail. According to the publication, 14-year-old Aiden Higgy from Sydney (Australia) became bored with self-isolation, which is why he decided to cook a sweet that appears in the popular show. The challenge is to make a thin slab of melted sugar and then gently extrude any shape or other image in its center. When the honeycomb has hardened, the shape must be cut out with a pin without breaking it. Like most enthusiastic viewers of The Squid Game, Aiden made a recipe he found on TikTok, combining sugar and water. Only he mixed all the ingredients in a plastic cup. When the mixture melted in a dish that was not suitable for use in a microwave oven and exploded, hot sugar dripped down the teenager’s legs. Helen was in another room at the time of the incident. She added that many of the cups kept at home can be used in the microwave, but some are not. However, children often don’t see the difference. The hot mixture, which, in addition to crushed sugar, also got molten plastic, burned the boy’s hand, and for some time continued to burn, flowing down his shins. As a result, Aiden received first-degree burns on his hand and deep, with damage to the nerve endings, on the leg. The injury was so serious that doctors feared that the teenager would need a skin graft. But the burns began to heal on their own. However, next year the boy will need to wear a pressure bandage. According to the Daily Mail, searches for the words “recipe honeycomb” and “honeycomb challenge” on Google have skyrocketed over the past month around the world, especially in Australia, the UK and New Zealand. Aiden said he wanted to be part of the popular flash mob too. after seeing that it is repeated not only around the world, but also by some of his friends. Now, the teen is urging not to do this, and if boiling honeycombs, then ask adults to help. Aiden Higgy is one of three children hospitalized at Westmead Children’s Hospital last month with burns after trying to make candy from the Squid Game. They were all injured while melting hot sugar and putting it on baking paper. Hwang Dong Hyuk’s “Squid Game,” aired on September 17th. It tells how 456 people, mired in debt, agree to take part in bloodthirsty children’s games to compete for a big cash prize. The show became the most popular on Netflix. Earlier it was reported that 142 million families watched it. For the streaming service, the series grossed $ 896 million from a budget of approximately $ 21.3 million over nine episodes.

