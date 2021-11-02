Taliban Government Agrees with Turkmenistan on TAPI Gas Pipeline | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

The interim government, formed by the radical Islamist Taliban movement in Afghanistan, has assured Turkmenistan that it will ensure the completion and security of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, which Ashgabat is building in the hope of entering new markets. The announcement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on Monday, November 1, in Ashgabat, Reuters reports.
Geopolitical and security risks are key to the $ 10 billion gas pipeline project, much of which will pass through the volatile regions of Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the new government in Kabul has said it remains committed to the project, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Turkmenistan.
Afghanistan’s new authorities are in favor of joint projects
Last weekend, the Turkmen government delegation visited Afghanistan to, among other issues, discuss the fate of TAPI, and the Afghan side expressed its readiness to cooperate in the implementation of bilateral projects, the Turkmen side said in a statement.
“We want to launch national projects between the two countries as soon as possible, because all the necessary conditions have been created for their implementation, including security,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy head of the interim government of Afghanistan.
“We will spare no effort to ensure the security of infrastructure and economic projects between the two countries,” said another official, Defense Minister in the interim Taliban government, Muhammad Yakub.
Turkmenistan has already built its section of the pipeline, designed to supply 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year and making the former Soviet republic less dependent on the Chinese market, where most of its exports are currently directed.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear when the remainder of the pipeline will be built.
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
In a male society
Judging by the photographs and videos of news agencies, the streets of Afghanistan have become crowded and noisy again. Restaurants in Herat seem to have reopened to the public. But what immediately catches the eye is that only men are sitting at the tables, some of them are dressed in the traditional kurta for Afghanistan – a knee-length shirt. There are almost no women on the streets.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Learn – only individually
These students at a private university in Kabul are separated from each other by a ceiling-to-floor curtain: universities have already officially announced gender segregation. “Learning together is contrary to the principles of Islam, as well as national values, customs and traditions,” Acting Minister of Higher Education Abdul Baqi Haqqani said in Kabul.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Lost rights and freedoms
On the way to the mosque in Herat: after the Taliban came to power, most of the rights and freedoms that women gained in Afghanistan during the years of staying there were lost. The Taliban have already banned women from sports and social activities.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Constant control on the roads
Checkpoints and road checks have become a characteristic feature of the urban landscape in Afghanistan. People are afraid of the Taliban, armed to the teeth, and therefore want to attract as little attention to themselves as possible. Western clothing is being worn less and less.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Taliban take over their enemy’s estate
Many villas and palaces have changed owners. This greenhouse and estate in Kabul’s Sherpur district was recently owned by Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Afghan field commander and former vice president. Taliban militants have taken over the home of one of their worst enemies. Dostum himself fled to Uzbekistan.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Waiting for work
Day laborers sit by the side of a road in Kabul, hoping to be offered some kind of job. After the Taliban came to power, Afghanistan is experiencing an economic crisis, and many of the country’s residents have been left without work. According to the UN, in the coming months, the population of Afghanistan will be threatened by rising food prices and poverty.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Fight for your rights
The rise to power of the Taliban in many cities of the country was accompanied by protests such as this one in front of the presidential palace in Kabul on September 3. Afghan women activists defend their right to education and work – even as the Taliban forcefully disperse peaceful demonstrations.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
United Nations is concerned
According to the UN, the Taliban are increasingly brutalizing critics of the regime. Radical Islamists are using sticks, whips and live ammunition to disperse peaceful protests, the United Nations Human Rights Office (UN) said. It is also reported that at least four demonstrators were killed.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Who supports the Taliban
But there are also those in Afghanistan who are quite satisfied with the Taliban’s coming to power. The women in the photo came out to the demonstration, accompanied by the Taliban, to declare their full agreement with the group’s policies. Taliban supporters do not support those women who fled the country, and claim that Sharia law fully ensures their safety.
-
How life changed in Afghanistan after the arrival of the Taliban
Demonstrative support for the Taliban course
Before the start of the demonstration in support of the Taliban, some of the participants were taken to a lecture hall at a university in Kabul. Journalists were officially invited to cover the action. This was in stark contrast to the Taliban’s hostility towards media representatives at protests.
Author: Claudia Den, Marina Baranovskaya