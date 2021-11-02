Taliban Government Agrees with Turkmenistan on TAPI Gas Pipeline | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

The interim government, formed by the radical Islamist Taliban movement in Afghanistan, has assured Turkmenistan that it will ensure the completion and security of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, which Ashgabat is building in the hope of entering new markets. The announcement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on Monday, November 1, in Ashgabat, Reuters reports.

Geopolitical and security risks are key to the $ 10 billion gas pipeline project, much of which will pass through the volatile regions of Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the new government in Kabul has said it remains committed to the project, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Turkmenistan.

Afghanistan’s new authorities are in favor of joint projects

Last weekend, the Turkmen government delegation visited Afghanistan to, among other issues, discuss the fate of TAPI, and the Afghan side expressed its readiness to cooperate in the implementation of bilateral projects, the Turkmen side said in a statement.

“We want to launch national projects between the two countries as soon as possible, because all the necessary conditions have been created for their implementation, including security,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy head of the interim government of Afghanistan.

“We will spare no effort to ensure the security of infrastructure and economic projects between the two countries,” said another official, Defense Minister in the interim Taliban government, Muhammad Yakub.

Turkmenistan has already built its section of the pipeline, designed to supply 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year and making the former Soviet republic less dependent on the Chinese market, where most of its exports are currently directed.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when the remainder of the pipeline will be built.

See also: