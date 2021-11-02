Taliban promise to ensure security of Turkmen-Afghan border

https://ria.ru/20211101/taliby-1757278425.html

ASHGABAT, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The new leadership of the security forces of Afghanistan has promised to ensure the security of the Turkmen-Afghan border, as well as joint economic projects, said in & nbsp; According to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, spread on Monday following the visit of Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to Kabul. “From October 30 to 31, 2021, the Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov was on a working visit to Afghanistan,” During the visit, the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry and the Minister of Defense of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Yakub held a meeting on security issues. The Turkmen Foreign Ministry reports that “the talks were attended by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, heads of the national security departments and the border service of Afghanistan, as well as the leadership of the relevant ministries of Turkmenistan.” border interaction. In this regard, the Afghan side stated that the security of the common, fraternal border, as well as joint promising economic projects will be ensured. “We will spare no effort to ensure the security of infrastructure and economic projects between the two countries,” the head of the Afghan Ministry of Defense was quoted by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry. Ashgabat is promoting the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line. In early August, the Taliban ( the Taliban movement * recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) intensified their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and declared the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. At the beginning of September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * The movement is recognized as terrorist and is prohibited in Russia

