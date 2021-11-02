Tarantino NFT & Ethereum Micro Futures: Crypto Market News By Investing.com





Investing.com – CME Launches Ethereum Microfutures, Quentin Tarantino Launches Pulp Fiction NFT – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

Hong Kong-based gaming platform The Sandbox raised $ 93 million in a funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 (T :).

The Name Service (ENS) Domain Name System (ENS) project team announced the move to a DeFi governance model with community delegates and a governance token.

The introduction of the digital ruble could cause an outflow of liquidity from Russian banks. According to the forecast of the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CMASP), 9 trillion rubles may flow into the new asset from financial institutions. by the end of 2024, the Vedomosti newspaper reports.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed the decision deadline on the application of Valkyrie Investments to launch a Bitcoin ETF to January 7, 2022.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will launch Ethereum-based micro-futures, according to its press release.

Director Quentin Tarantino will present a collection of seven NFTs based on the movie Pulp Fiction. Token holders will have access to exclusive copyright content.

