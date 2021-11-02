Tesla shares fell by 7% after Elon Musk’s words about the deal with Hertz

Musk said the contract with the Hertz rental service for the supply of a record batch of 100,000 Tesla electric cars has not yet been signed. This deal should bring Tesla about $ 4.2 billion

Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars, fell 5.5% to $ 1,142.4 per share in preliminary trading on the NASDAQ exchange as of 12:36 Moscow time. At the high, the drop exceeded 7%, and the price dropped to $ 1122.

reported that Tesla has not yet signed a contract with Hertz Global Holdings for the supply of a large batch of electric cars. Car rental service Hertz announced a record order for 100,000 cars worth about $ 4.2 billion last week.

“I would like to emphasize that the contract has not been signed yet. The demand for Tesla is much greater than production, so we will only sell Hertz cars at the same margins as regular consumers, ”Musk wrote on his Twitter account.

You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

Hertz announced an order for 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles on October 25, about four months after it emerged from bankruptcy. The news of the record order drove Tesla’s stock price up 13% on the day, and its market value topped $ 1 trillion for the first time. Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $ 1208.59 in New York trading on Monday.

An order for 100,000 cars is about a tenth of the electric cars that Tesla can produce in a year. Hertz said it will pay full price for the cars. Hertz spokesman Mark Fields told Reuters that the bulk of the order is for Model 3 electric vehicles.

The deal called for Tesla to fully complete the order by the end of 2022. As a result, electric vehicles should make up more than 20% of the world Hertz car fleet. Hertz itself plans to build its own infrastructure for charging electric cars.

