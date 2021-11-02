The analyst named three tokens with the potential for “explosive” growth :: RBC.Crypto

A trader under the pseudonym Inmortal discovered altcoins, which in the near future are able to repeat the growth dynamics of bitcoin

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

A trader under the pseudonym Inmortal claims that the cryptocurrency market remains optimistic. According to the analyst, in order for altcoins to continue to grow, bitcoin must stay above level of $ 61 thousand. If this condition is met, then in the near future Ethereum, Cosmos and FTX will be able to rapidly rise in price, the expert is sure.

Ethereum

In the near future, the Ethereum rate may drop to $ 3.8 thousand, predicted analyst. In his opinion, there is support at this level, pushing off from which the altcoin will move to rapid growth. The trader is confident that in November the Ethereum price may rise above $ 6 thousand (an increase of 46% from current levels).

On October 21, Ethereum updated its all-time high, which was set in May of this year. The cost of the altcoin rose above $ 4.37 thousand. As of October 22, 10:15 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 4.1 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 488 billion, according to CoinGecko. Altcoin has risen in price by 50% in a month.

Cosmos

At the moment, the Cosmos token is in the accumulation stage, considers trader. In his opinion, next month the altcoin will accumulate sufficient volumes to continue its growth and will be able to rise in price to $ 59.5 (an increase of 68% from current levels).

On October 21, the Cosmos token is trading at $ 35.5. Over the month, altcoin has risen in price by 19%, and its capitalization has grown to $ 9.9 billion. The last time the cryptocurrency updated its maximum value at the end of September at $ 44.4.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains that operate on the basis of Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT) algorithms. These blockchains are able to communicate with each other through the Cosmos network called the “Internet of blockchains”.

FTX

The FTX token is in the final phase of accumulation and is capable of explosive growth early next month. sure analyst. According to his forecast, the price of altcoin may exceed $ 100 within a local growth cycle (up 57% from current levels).

On October 21st, FTX token is trading at $ 63.7. Over the month, it has risen in price by 24%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 7.6 billion. The last time FTX updated its all-time high in early September at $ 84.1.

FTX (FTT) is the internal token of the FTX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. A part of the commission charged by the trading platform for making transactions is distributed between the token holders.

– “Cryptocurrencies are secured for growth.” When to expect an altcoin price rise

– The price of the LAZIO token increased by 2280% after listing on the Binance exchange

– The bitcoin rate has fallen by almost 90% on the Binance US exchange

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.