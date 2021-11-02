The author of the fan page, Ilona Mask, received a checkmark on Facebook and asked for bitcoins from subscribers

The Facebook administration verified Elon Musk’s unofficial page with 153,000 subscribers. Immediately after that, the account owner launched a fraudulent distribution of bitcoins on behalf of the billionaire, writes The Verge.

The author of the page published a post with a call to transfer $ 1000 in bitcoins, allegedly to Musk’s wallet, in order to receive $ 2000 in return.

Data: Facebook screenshot.

“Everyone is asking me for help, and now is the time to do it. During the day, I will multiply all your funds sent to the BTC wallet below. You send me $ 1000, and I will return $ 2000 to you, ”the message said.

According to Blockchain.com, 0.0371 BTC arrived in the scammer’s wallet on November 1 (about $ 2350 at the time of writing). Some of them are displayed on other addresses.

The profile owner positioned it as a fan page for posting materials from the head of SpaceX and Tesla.

Before receiving the “tick”, there were only 10 publications in the account, most of which were reposts of Elon Musk’s real messages.

According to the account history, it was created on July 28, 2019 by a person with the nickname Kizito Gavin from Egypt. In 2021, the page owner changed his name six times in a row. The page received the name of Elon Musk on October 17.

Meta, which owns Facebook, did not comment on the situation. The account is not available at the time of publication.

Recall that the attackers of the unit use the identity of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla to carry out a fake distribution of bitcoins. In June, unknown hackers hijacked a popular YouTube account and, under the guise of a “stream” of the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft, collected over 16 BTC from viewers.

