The authorities choose the main Russian processor. Developers of domestic software will have to adapt to it





The Ministry of Digital Industry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade are going to choose a priority Russian microprocessor platform, which will be required to support all developers of domestic software. At the same time, this priority platform, and any other platform for its inclusion in the register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will have to acquire emulators so that software created for the standard x86-64 architecture can work with them.

Priority platform

The Ministry of Digital Industry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade will determine the priority Russian microprocessor platform, which must be supported by all developers of domestic software without fail. Information about this follows from the minutes of the meeting of the Ministry of Digital Industry with market participants (CNews has a copy of the document). At the same time, in order to include any microprocessor platform in the unified register of Russian radio-electronic products under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, it may become mandatory to equip it with an emulator so that software created for the standard x86-64 architecture can work with it.

In addition, the associations ARPP “Domestic Soft” and “Russoft”, as well as the ANO “Center of Competence for Import Substitution in the ICT Sphere” will prepare a table of compatibility of certain classes of domestic software with Russian equipment, for which it should be provided in a priority order, follows from the minutes of the meeting …

Market comments

Business Development Director, Baikal Electronics Vitaly Bogdanov explained to Kommersant that it was necessary to work out the problem of compatibility of domestic software with Russian processors several years ago. According to him, if the software is really developed in Russia and has all the “sources”, its translation to another platform does not take much time and does not entail significant costs.

For developers can choose a single microprocessor platform

One of the participants in the meeting at the Ministry of Digital Industry, Director of the ANO “Competence Center for Import Substitution in the ICT Sphere”, ex-Deputy Minister of Communications Ilya Massukh told the publication that the creation of emulators would cost several hundred million rubles and could receive state support. “With the help of such a layer, for example, on the Elbrus processor, it will be possible to run programs written for Intel,” he says.

The key task now is the transfer of software application software from the Windows platform to Linux, on the basis of which domestic operating systems work, notes the Deputy Marketing Director of MCST (developer of the Elbrus processor line) Konstantin Trushkin…

Not everyone likes the ideas of officials. The idea of ​​choosing a priority processor platform “puts an end to import substitution”, since it can stop the development of other platforms, the director of the consortium of Russian developers of data storage systems “RosSKhD” told Kommersant Oleg Izumrudov… “They are trying to disguise the attempt to kill the domestic microelectronics by suggesting the creation of an emulator,” he said. Formal compatibility with the software will be ensured when using it, but the drop in performance, according to the expert, can reach 80-90%, and in the binary translation system implemented in Elbrus, it is about 15%, he says.

Compatibility of software and hardware

The authorities are now trying to ensure the compatibility of Russian hardware and software by other means. Recently, CNews found out that the process of integrating the register of domestic software under the Ministry of Digital Industry and the register of Russian radio-electronic products under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, long-planned by the authorities and highly anticipated by the industry, began in October 2021.

This conclusion can be made based on the analysis of the terms of reference of two thematic tenders subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Science Research Institute “Voskhod”. Formally, the work concerns the creation of the federal state information system “Registers of programs for electronic computers and databases”. In reality, the work can be perceived as the modernization of the register of Russian software and the register of programs from the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, with the exception of Russia, that is, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

At the same time, Voskhod representatives confirmed the correctness of CNews’ interpretation of the TK in terms of the ongoing integration of registries. “The Ministry of Digital Science set the task of the Voskhod Research Institute as the executor of work on the creation of the FSIS to ensure the integration of the software register with the existing information systems of the executive authorities, including the register of radio-electronic products of the Ministry of Industry and Trade,” they noted.