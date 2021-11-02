The authorities hinted at the extension of non-working days after November 7

The meeting of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus, which was held on November 1 by Mikhail Mishustin, did not give a clear answer to the most pressing question for Russians: will the non-working day regime be extended after November 7? However, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova quite definitely stated that one incubation period (and this is just about a week), most likely, will not be enough to stabilize the situation.

And the Novgorod region has already announced the extension of non-working days for another week until November 15, with a simultaneous tightening of requirements for working organizations. Since such decisions are usually not made by governors alone, it can be assumed that in the next few days the trend of “creeping lockdown” will be picked up by other regions. And there, you see, we will stay until December.

On Monday, both Vladimir Putin and Mikhail Mishustin spoke about the coronavirus, and in both cases their statements were of an alarmist nature. The president, who began a series of military meetings in Sochi, was horrified at the high incidence rates. “More than forty thousand cases (and not the first day – MK). This has never happened, ”VVP stressed.

According to him, drugs will soon become available to Russians that will purposefully fight the coronavirus, but for now, the main method of struggle is vaccination and timely revaccination. Putin said that he personally asked colleagues from other countries why, with 60% of those vaccinated, they had new outbreaks of disease. “They say: they missed the moment, did not start the revaccination on time. It is necessary to monitor what is happening with people, make appropriate decisions and act in time, ”he said.

The anxious mood of the head of state was also supported by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin, who chaired the traditional meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the fight against covid. “The situation with the spread of infection remains very difficult. There are many sick people. It is important that in all constituent entities the recommendations of sanitary doctors are observed, and the governors strictly control the provision of restrictive measures, ”the prime minister said.

Neither Putin nor Mishustin said what would happen to the non-working days after November 7. However, Anna Popova transparently hinted that one week may not be enough. “The effect of the measures taken and already taken will not come immediately, – stressed the head of Rospotrebnadzor, – This requires time – at least one incubation (the incubation period for the spread of the delta strain is just about a week). And most likely it will take more time. “

Sources of “MK” familiar with the situation say that, most likely, the scenario of spring 2020 will be taken as a basis. Then, as you know, the federal non-working day regime ended on May 11, but many regions extended it several more times – in particular, in Moscow, shops and services were able to open only in the second decade of June. “This time it will be the same. At the federal level, the lockdown will end on November 7. And then the decisions will be formally taken by the heads of the regions, “the newspaper’s interlocutors say, recalling that Putin allowed the governors to introduce non-working days both earlier than the deadline set in his decree, and to extend it as necessary.

The example of the Novgorod region convinces of the validity of these forecasts, which did not begin to pull the cat by the tail and has already announced that the restrictions will be extended until November 15. Since non-working days began in the Novgorod region as early as October 25, as a result, residents will be on “vacation” for three weeks.

However, many experts suspect that the matter will not end there either, and lockdowns in one form or another will last until December. The governors will announce their decisions every week, focusing, among other things, on the mood in society. (As for the economy, it is already obvious that the overwhelming majority of subjects will not do without the help of the federal budget).

At the same time, it can be expected that the withdrawal from the federal non-working days regime will be accompanied by the massive introduction of QR codes, moreover, according to uniform rules established at the level of the Cabinet. “Those who have been vaccinated have a wider choice of how to use their free time in conditions of restrictions. The President instructed to provide such citizens with the opportunity to visit various events and facilities using a QR code, ”Mishustin said. He added that the list of such facilities will be determined by the government and can be expanded by the head of a specific region.

A week ago, the government was not going to interfere in the compilation of such lists: Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that this was the business of the governors. However, after some regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region, introduced a strict lockdown for all residents, regardless of whether they have vaccination certificates, the federal center decided to use its powers and determine the minimum list of objects that will be available to holders of QR codes … Governors will only be able to expand it, not reduce it in any way.

The head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, who participated in the meeting of the headquarters, supported this innovation. According to him, people are motivated to get vaccinated not by the closure of a public catering, but by the opportunity to go to a restaurant with a QR code. “When we make such decisions, it works great,” he said.

