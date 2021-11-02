https://ria.ru/20211101/tuva-1757154252.html

The authorities of Tuva told about the mother of the dead girls – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

KRASNOYARSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The mother of the sisters who died in Tuva arbitrarily took the children from the foster family and transported them to Kyzyl, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic for Social Affairs Elena Khardikova said during a meeting with the head of Tuva. the girl died at the scene, the eldest – later in a medical institution. A 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region of the republic was detained on suspicion of committing a crime. The mayor’s office said that the mother of the deceased sisters was convicted and registered in Khakassia. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the mother was convicted in 2011, the children were sent to a foster family in the village of Toora-khem, Todzhinsky District, in 2014. “After the mother’s term of imprisonment was over, she made repeated attempts to return the children. at the end of August, the mother arbitrarily took the children from the foster family, “said Khardikova. She noted that neither the inspector for guardianship and trusteeship of the Todzha region, nor the school informed the relevant authorities about this.” places that should deal with issues of control over what happens in foster families did not fulfill their duties at the proper level. The fact was not revealed that for two months the children have not been in a foster family, they have been with their mother, “said Khardikova. According to her, a commission of officials is working in the district on Monday, and tomorrow the results of the work will be reported to the head of Tuva. She emphasized that the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which were supposed to keep a woman in sight after her release from prison, also raises questions. The head of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg, following the results of the report, instructed to provide assistance to the family of the dead girls.

