The Brazilian jumped into the water to escape the bees. But he was eaten by piranhas

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
58

piranha

Photo author, Getty Images

A 30-year-old man in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais was eaten by piranhas while fleeing a bee swarm.

The incident took place on a lake near a farm in the municipality of Brasilandia de Minas.

Three friends were fishing in the lake when suddenly a swarm of bees appeared. The men got scared and jumped into the lake to save themselves.

Two of them swam safely, and the third began to sink. Unfortunately, friends could not help him.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here