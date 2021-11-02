The Brazilian jumped into the water to escape the bees. But he was eaten by piranhas

2 hours ago

A 30-year-old man in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais was eaten by piranhas while fleeing a bee swarm.

The incident took place on a lake near a farm in the municipality of Brasilandia de Minas.

Three friends were fishing in the lake when suddenly a swarm of bees appeared. The men got scared and jumped into the lake to save themselves.

Two of them swam safely, and the third began to sink. Unfortunately, friends could not help him.

Two survivors reported the incident to firefighters, who soon found the body four meters from the shore. Before extracting it, they asked the locals if there were any predatory fish in the lake, and it turned out that there were many piranhas.

After the body was pulled out of the lake, it turned out that the fish had seriously damaged it – the piranhas ate the right side of the face and meat from other parts of the body.

The investigation should establish what exactly the man died from – from piranha bites or drowning. The body was returned to relatives for burial.

Piranha is a small carnivorous fish with a large mouth and many teeth. Her lower jaw is slightly pushed forward, her teeth are bent back. As a rule, these fish move in large schools.

They are mainly found in the southern hemisphere, but in 2009 a piranha carcass was found in the Devon River in the southwest of England.