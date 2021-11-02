The Central Bank played on the reduction – Newspaper Kommersant No. 200 (7162) from 02.11.2021

International investors have sharply reduced their investments in Russian ruble debt. Last week, they withdrew 64 billion rubles from OFZ, six times more than a week earlier. Foreigners are concerned about the tightening monetary policy of the Central Bank. Under such conditions, OFZ yields renewed their one and a half year highs, rising to 8.3–8.4% per annum.

According to VTB Capital’s estimates, based on data from the National Settlement Depository, over the past week, foreign investors reduced their investments in OFZs by 64 billion rubles. This is six times higher than the churn a week earlier and the worst weekly result since the beginning of April.

Non-residents’ investments in the ruble-denominated public debt have been continuously declining for the fifth week in a row, and during this time they have decreased by almost 106 billion rubles.

Foreign investors sharply increased the withdrawal of funds immediately after the October meeting of the Central Bank, at which the regulator raised the key rate by 0.75 percentage points (pp), to 7.5%. Market participants expected a rise of only 0.25-0.5 pp (see Kommersant on October 23). At the same time, the regulator raised the estimate of the average annual key rate in 2022 to 7.3-8.3%. “Earlier, the market predicted that 7.5% would be the peak of the rate hike this year and then stabilization will follow. Now the market is incorporating an increase in the key rate to 8–8.5% in OFZ prices at the next meetings, ”said Dmitry Monastyrshin, chief analyst at PSB.

This leads to massive sales of government securities and an increase in their profitability.

According to Reuters, after the Central Bank meeting, the yield on ten-year OFZs increased by 73 basis points (bp), to 8.3% per annum, the maximum since March 2020. The yield on 20-year OFZs, which reached 8.27% per annum, also renewed the 1.5-year maximum. More significant growth is noted in the mid-term OFZ, the yield of which increased by 80–87 bp. p., up to 8.3-8.42% per annum. “Foreign investors actively manage their portfolio, and in the face of falling OFZ prices in October, they tried to reduce investments in this instrument,” notes Dmitry Monastyrshin.

At the same time, international investors do not leave the market at all. Last Friday, according to VTB Capital, they already bought ten-year bonds (OFZ-26239) – the inflow amounted to 11.4 billion rubles. According to Evgeny Zhornist, portfolio manager of Alfa-Capital, the bonds of this issue are a benchmark. “They are the most liquid among the nearby issues and, in addition, give a premium in terms of yield to old issues,” he notes. “It seems that investors assume that in the long term the Bank of Russia will be able to contain inflation, so OFZs with maturities of ten years or more are less responsive to the risks of a further increase in the key rate,” said Vladimir Evstifeev, head of the analytical department of Zenit Bank.

At the same time, market participants note the instability of demand and do not exclude the continuation of sales.

“There are purchases, but there are noticeably fewer of them than sales. Investment demand can come either at other levels, or with other statistics or rhetoric of the Central Bank, “- said the deputy general director for active operations of the investment company Veles Capital Yevgeny Shilenkov.

Due to the fact that the next meeting of the Central Bank on the key rate will take place only in December, inflation data will be of key importance for the market. “Stabilization, especially at the far end of the curve, will largely depend on the degree of confidence in the Central Bank’s ability to ensure its return to the target of 4–4.5% in a year,” says Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING. “On the November-December horizon, there is still high uncertainty about inflation and at what level the key rate will peak. Therefore, non-residents are unlikely to buy OFZs, ”notes Dmitry Monastyrshin. According to Evgeny Zhornist, if there is demand, non-residents will give preference to long and new issues.

Market participants are worried about the upcoming Fed meeting this week, at which the start of the reduction of the asset repurchase program is expected. This event, notes Vladimir Evstifeev, is already included in the quotes of most risky assets, but a surprise may be the postponement of the expectations of the Fed members of the first increase in the base rate to an earlier date.

Vitaly Gaidaev