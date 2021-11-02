The Communist Party did not rule out that the elk, in whose murder Rashkin is suspected, was a dummy – Gazeta.Ru

The elk, whose carcass was found in the car of the deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, could have been brought into the forest in advance in order to frame the communist. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Gazeta.Ru by the first deputy chairman of the Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, Yuri Sinelshchikov, who was instructed by the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, to investigate the incident.

“I went into the forest – and immediately an elk! If submariners hooked a herring to Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev when he was fishing, there could also be a lot of interesting and uninteresting things, ”Sinelshchikov noted.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that Rashkin was being monitored using “all the technical means that law enforcement agencies and the military have.”

“He was tracked, and tracked with might and main, and not from one point. And I even think that more than one department was monitoring his actions at that moment. Everywhere he was photographed, filmed, recorded sound. And all this, apparently, was done very skillfully. That is, they are prepared people, not just anyone, not randomly, not ordinary people, ”Sinelshchikov emphasized.

He admitted that the deputy himself, and not the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, could become the object of provocation.

“Rather, it’s not against the party – it’s not something that should have been done against the party at that time. Most likely, if this situation was somehow conceived, invented, in some way there was a performance, then, of course, against Rashkin, because he is an active member of the party. Some were not allowed before the elections, while others were decided to be knocked out of these ranks after the elections, ”Sinelshchikov said.

Earlier Rashkin detained with a killed elk in the Saratov region – hunting is prohibited there. The deputy himself said that he and a friend found the carcass of an animal in the forest, decided to pick it up and divide it. At the same time, he stressed that he was aware of the illegality of his actions, but, nevertheless, decided to appropriate the carcass.

Full text of the interview with Yuri Sinelshchikov read on “Gazeta.Ru”…