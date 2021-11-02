The crisis argument. Why Vladimir Putin lets gas to Europe

What is the difference between Lockdown 2.0 and the first quarantine and what is the goal of Vladimir Putin’s games on the Gazprom pipe. About this in the new issue of the program “Money in Freedom” with economic publicist Maxim Blunt.

On October 29, Rosstat published a monthly survey of the socio-economic situation in Russia. And if you believe the statistics department, the real disposable income of Russians – that is, what remains for life after all the obligatory payments – grew in the third quarter of this year at an unprecedented rate. In July-September, the increase was more than 8 percent over the same period last year. Skeptics will remind that inflation (even official) in the country is still approaching the same 8 percent.

But everything is fair here. Real disposable income is adjusted for inflation. Official, of course. Another revelation from Rosstat. Incomes in July-September not only grew, but grew at an unprecedented rate in more than 10 years. The last time such a phenomenon, unusual for the country, was observed already in the first quarter of 2010. Since 2014, Russians have become accustomed to the fact that incomes only fall. And here is such a joy. It would seem that this is it, the bright future, which the party and the government have been talking about for so many years. And personally Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Vladimir Vladimirovich instructed to overcome poverty – and immediately the result

But personally, I somehow cannot be especially happy. And for several reasons at once. First, the result is quite expected. Rosstat conscientiously calculated the massive one-time payments before the elections to pensioners, military and other security officials, families with school-age children. I could not help but count. And now the growth in real disposable income (also expected) at every intersection will be presented as an incredible achievement. And even a breakthrough in the difficult task of fighting poverty. Here’s how: Vladimir Vladimirovich instructed poverty to be overcome – and immediately the result.

Second, inflation acceleration began with a slight delay after massive payments. And the rise in prices hits the family budget the more, the larger part of the income the family spends on regular consumption. The result is a paradoxical situation. It seems like they gave money, income – albeit one-time, but increased, and making ends meet is becoming more and more difficult. And then the Central Bank is raising rates. So the loan is now too expensive.

It becomes more and more difficult to maintain the usual level of consumption, there is simply nothing to save

That this will happen, I said. Real disposable incomes rose in the third quarter, followed by a surge in prices, while regular incomes for the majority remained unchanged. The lump sum payments received from the state have been spent a long time ago. And this is evidenced by the same official statistics. The share of revenues spent in the first three quarters of this year reached more than 83 percent. And this is also practically a record. On the other hand, Russians spent 4 times less on savings than last year – 1.5% instead of more than 6.

In principle, this is correct. The higher the inflation, the less sense there is in saving. However, it is also scary to live without a nest egg for a “rainy day”. Anything can happen. But rejection of savings for many is forced. It becomes more and more difficult to maintain the usual level of consumption, there is simply nothing to postpone.

By the way, Putin is also worried about depreciating money. Although it is possible that all the latest attractions of unheard-of generosity are the result of the realization by the Russian authorities that it is pointless to save (not even pieces of paper, but records on electronic accounts).

Last weekend, a two-day G20 summit took place, where Vladimir Vladimirovich once again tried to appeal to the conscience of the leaders of developed countries. It’s time, they say, to moderate appetites and start cutting budget spending. And in general, printing money is not good, especially dollars:

Excessive incentives have resulted in general instability, rising prices for financial assets and goods

“For example, in Russia in 2020 against the backdrop of large-scale measures to support the population, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the health care system, the budget deficit increased to 4 percent of GDP. This allowed us, among other things, to achieve the recovery of the labor market. we have normalized our macroeconomic policy so that the budget will be in surplus. We not only achieved this, but also tightened monetary policy. In general, the situation in the G20 countries is somewhat different. If in 2017-2019 the budget deficit averaged 3, 8 percent, then in 2020 against the background of the pandemic it has already grown to 11.2, and this year, although it has decreased, it still remains at a fairly high level – 8.7 percent. I would like to note that 40 percent of the budget deficit of all of the G20 countries for 2020–2021 will fall on the United States, and I am talking about this because we all understand very well that the entire world economy depends on the state of this economy.

Excessive incentives have resulted in general instability, rising prices for financial assets and goods in certain markets – energy, food, and so on. I repeat, the main reason for these phenomena is serious budget deficits in developed economies, this is the root cause. Their persistence creates a risk of high global inflation in the medium term, which not only increases the risks of a decline in business activity, but also consolidates and aggravates inequality, which was also discussed. Therefore, it is important not to allow the unwinding of the stagflationary spiral, but to work towards the normalization of budgetary and monetary policy, “Putin said.

I think that hardly anyone will heed Putin’s wishes. At least the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said bluntly last week that it was too early to talk about a reduction in stimulus and a tightening of monetary policy. And inflation is temporary. And over time, everything will somehow sort itself out. And Christine Lagarde is understandable. How can you stop the printing press if gas prices are the same as now? And I don’t want to get cold in winter either. But I’ll come back to gas a little later.

Gas rises in price because too much money is printed, and a lot of money is printed because gas is too expensive

I have cited a fragment of Putin’s speech at the G20 summit with one more purpose. He talks about the need to prevent the “unwinding of the stagflationary spiral.” In one of my previous programs I have already spoken about stagflation. But I was asked several times to explain again what it is. So I take the opportunity. When prices, for example, for gas start to rise, and countries that can afford it, print money so as not to freeze in winter, it is very difficult to stop the rise in prices. Gas rises in price because too much money is printed, and a lot of money is printed because gas is too expensive. And at some point it becomes unimportant that all this nonsense began with the stubborn reluctance of one gas monopoly to supply its fuel through the territory of a country that is not too pleasant for this monopoly.

It just turns out to be a vicious circle. More precisely, a spiral. The most common inflationary spiral. But when, due to high energy prices, Chinese manufacturers of industrial metals begin to close, the largest automakers stop their conveyors after them, production and jobs are reduced, but because of the deficit, prices continue to rise – this is already stagflation. Seriously speaking, fighting inflation is much easier. It usually starts to accelerate during economic growth. And here you just need to reduce the supply of money. Raise rates, cut government spending. Economic growth will slow down, but prices will also be under control. But stagflation is a rise in prices in a shrinking economy. Any wrong move here is not far from social and even political consequences.

It is against this misfortune that Putin is fatherly warning the leaders of developed countries. And he himself does not sit idly by, but to the best of his ability he saves Europe and the rest of the world from the energy crisis, into which the unreasonable Europeans have driven themselves.

Gas prices on the European spot market in the middle of last week fell below $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since September. And this happened after the following dialogue between Vladimir Putin and the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller:

V. Putin: As far as I know, Gazprom also has underground gas storage facilities owned by the company in Europe.

A. Miller: Yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have underground storage facilities in Europe, including Austria and Germany.

V. Putin: What is the state of injection into these UGS facilities?

A. Miller: At present, the volume of our gas in these underground storage facilities is insignificant, literally very, very small, a little less than 190 thousand cubic meters of gas.

V. Putin: Alexey Borisovich, well, I ask you, after you finish pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia, by November 7 or 8, to start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your UGS facilities in Europe – in Austria and Germany. This, as we all understand, will make it possible to reliably, stably, rhythmically fulfill your contractual obligations, supply European partners with gas in the autumn-winter period and, among other things, will certainly create a favorable situation, more, in any case, a favorable situation in energy market in Europe as a whole, – said the president at a meeting with Gazprom chief Alexei Miller.

Right. A couple of days before the G20 summit, it was not at all superfluous to once again act as the savior of Europe. And at the same time to remind the Europeans on whom they completely and completely depend, at least in terms of energy supplies.

The produced gas needs to be put somewhere – now they fill up the storage facilities in Russia.

There is, however, one detail in this dialogue that makes you look at the situation a little differently. Miller says that Gazprom’s European storage facilities contain “quite a bit” of Russian gas – just under 190,000 cubic meters. It’s not that little. This is nothing at all – a statistical error. For comparison, Gazprom intends to pump over 72 and a half billion cubic meters into Russian storage facilities by November 8. This figure was also voiced at a meeting where Putin instructed Miller to “save Europe.”

190 thousand and 72 billion. Which, by the way, is a record, and quite understandable. The produced gas has to be disposed of somewhere – they are filling up the storage facilities on the territory of Russia. It is not to build up supplies to Europe until the final and positive solution of the issue of certification and reaching the planned capacity of the second stage of Nord Stream. Meanwhile, the panic in the European gas market arose precisely due to the fact that there was too little fuel in the underground gas storage facilities, including those of Gazprom, by the beginning of the winter heating season.

And until it gets better. For example, on October 30, the German operator first announced a complete stop of gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline (it passes through the territory of Belarus and Poland). And then the pipeline started working in reverse mode. Gas flowed back from Germany at a rate of 150 thousand cubic meters per hour. Incidentally, this is another benchmark for assessing whether there is a lot of gas in Gazprom’s European storage facilities. Comparable to the fact that it is pumped through a far from the most powerful pipe per hour. Let me emphasize. This happened after Putin’s instructions to begin “smoothly” filling the German and Austrian gas storage facilities. So the “trumpet play” is still going on.

All of these games have several goals. Firstly, Putin really wanted, from a human point of view, to appear at the G20 summit as the savior of Europe, who does not remember evil and is ready to lend a helping hand to an insidious partner in difficult times. Secondly, billions of dollars have been invested in the second branch of Nord Stream. And in order to recoup the pipe, it must work in full force and without any restrictions. Finally, third, a serious argument is needed in the negotiations on a European cross-border carbon tax. And the gas valve looks like a great argument.

At the same time, Putin is also not in a position to destabilize the situation in Europe. Still, the main trade partner of Russia. And the political points gained can be lost in a moment. And from a “savior” to turn into an “evil genius”. So everything goes according to the script of a Hollywood action movie. No matter how close the spectators and participants are to despair, sooner or later a happy end comes.

