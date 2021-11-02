The despair of the funeral agent. In the city in the Kuban, the corpse was brought to the administration

Oleg Boldyrev

Photo author, youtube.com/Timashevsky blogger

The complicated procedures for arranging a funeral in Russia have led to a new scandal. In the Kuban, the body of the deceased, which could not be delivered to the morgue, was brought to the building of the district administration. There was a fuss, and local authorities temporarily simplified the procedure for registering corpses, but they threaten a criminal case against the funeral agent who so radically sought help.

A stretcher with the body was displayed at the regional administration in Timashevsk, 70 km north of Krasnodar, on Sunday, October 31. In the video, which was distributed on social networks, a man is kneeling next to him and, calling out to President Vladimir Putin and United Russia, shouts: “I can’t give up my mother for the third day.”

Later it turned out that the man was not a relative of the deceased, but a funeral agent Roman Pikalo. On the stretcher was the body of a 64-year-old resident of the neighboring Kalinin region, who died of cancer.

Employees of other funeral enterprises of the city gathered on the square nearby. All of them said that the restrictions imposed by the local forensic medical examination bureau on the reception of the deceased did not allow the dead to be promptly delivered to the morgue and were fraught with many thousands of costs for relatives.

After discussions with the police and a city official who said “we don’t need a public outcry now,” permission to transport the body to the morgue at the local forensic bureau was obtained, and the conflict was resolved.

On Monday, a meeting was held at the district administration, at which it was established that the morgue refused to accept the body of the deceased due to the fact that he was not accompanied by a police officer who issued a referral for a forensic examination. It is this requirement for the police to accompany the body in recent days that complicates the work of funeral agents in Timashevsk and the surrounding area. By the decision of the city administration, the requirement for the police to deliver every dead person to the SME was suspended.

“The situation with the body of a deceased woman is unacceptable. Immoral,” the regional head Andrei Paliy said via Instagram. Subscribers in Paliy’s feed caustically asked the official at what point he realized that there were problems in the funeral sphere, and why he had not put things in order earlier.

Meanwhile, representatives of the district prosecutor’s office talked with agent Pikalo, which is deciding whether to start a case under article 244 of the Criminal Code – “Desecration of the bodies of the dead.” Pikalo told the BBC that he did not know if a case would be opened, he was simply asked about the circumstances.

Traveling with a coffin

The circumstances, according to the funeral agent, were dire. On Saturday, he and the deceased’s son went to the morgue in Timashevsk. But it did not work to give the deceased to the morgue – the employees said that the management ordered not to give the key to the gate. Moreover, the cars of the SME bureau itself, which is also engaged in the delivery of the dead to the morgue, drove into the territory.

The agent was not allowed into the morgue also because the body, according to the instructions, must be accompanied by a police officer who issued a referral for examination to the SME. The district police officer from Zhuravlevka, 40 km from the city where the deceased lived, refused to go to the morgue, as he was busy at work.

During the day, the deceased’s son and the agent called the police three times and made up explanations, but this did not help open the door of the morgue. Then they tried to take the body to morgues in other districts – they didn’t accept it either. The son of the deceased became ill, and he stayed at home for the night, Pikalo returned with a corpse to Timashevsk and in the morning decided on a public action near the administration building.

“I was already as exhausted as possible, – says Pikalo. It was the second day of my trip.

“It was not me who mocked the body, as they say there. It was they who mocked the body, not accepting it,” the funeral agent concludes.

At that moment, there were no relatives of the deceased, which now gives the administration an excuse to talk about the arbitrariness of the ritual agent. Pikalo explains that when he mentioned “mother”, he meant that we are all sons of someone’s mothers.

About 50 thousand people live in Timashevsk

Other entrepreneurs of this Kuban town who work in the field of funeral services also complain about the difficulties in communicating with the forensic medical examination bureau. Timofey Kunenkov, representing one of the funeral agencies, explained that the requirement for a police officer to be present at each corpse delivered was introduced a year ago, but was not always enforced, but a week ago, a week ago, the morgue tightened the rules.

Do we need a general examination of those who died at home – a question without a clear answer. The law vaguely defines the question of how a police officer should act when he arrives to examine the deceased at home, in his bed, and even with a diagnosis indicating a serious illness.

Recently, almost everywhere, police officers have automatically issued an order for a forensic examination, which must confirm that the death was not violent. Moscow stands apart, according to funeral agents, where police often take responsibility for ruling out the criminal nature of death.

“There was oncology – a common occurrence. The forensic medical examination itself, by some internal order, obliged the police to always write out referrals for examination. [на освидетельствовании факта смерти] forbade it to do so. The SME is now in charge of medicine and the police, “Kunenkov is indignant.

Shock tactics in dealing with the authorities

A public appeal to the authorities against the background of the coffin with the deceased becomes one of the ways to break the deadlock at different stages of the complex funeral process. So, on September 11, the coffin with the body of the deceased was exhibited at the administration of the Moscow suburb of Balashikha.

Natalya Chukanova, the deceased’s sister, said that at the local cemetery they asked her for 120 thousand rubles in order to bury her sister on the site where their father is buried. According to the law, burial on a family plot should be free of charge if there is free space, but it is known that cemetery administrations are trying with all their might to prove that according to the rules, it is impossible to add a coffin to an existing burial.

After Chukanova’s demarche, the Balashikha administration ordered the burial, and the local branch of the Investigative Committee opened an extortion case. In what state this investigation is – a relative of the deceased does not tell, referring to a nondisclosure agreement.

In the winter of 2019, a coffin with a man’s body appeared at the administration building in Samara. The deceased’s common-law wife said that she could not afford the funeral at the prices offered by the agency at the local cemetery, and the agent, who undertook to organize the burial at a cheaper rate, was interfered with by several dozen “gangster-looking people.”

The governor of the Samara region ordered to “take a hard look at what happened” and help the resident with the funeral, but by that time she had already buried her husband in another cemetery. The harsh statements of the regional authorities ended with the dismissal of the director of the local cemetery and normalized the situation in Samara. A municipal deputy who made the story public later said that prices for funerals in Samara cemeteries had dropped dramatically. However, according to him, very similar stories now come from the second largest city in the region – Togliatti.