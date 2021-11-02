The despair of the funeral agent. In the city in the Kuban, the corpse was brought to the administration

The complicated procedures for arranging a funeral in Russia have led to a new scandal. In the Kuban, the body of the deceased, which could not be delivered to the morgue, was brought to the building of the district administration. There was a fuss, and local authorities temporarily simplified the procedure for registering corpses, but they threaten a criminal case against the funeral agent who so radically sought help.

A stretcher with the body was displayed at the regional administration in Timashevsk, 70 km north of Krasnodar, on Sunday, October 31. In the video, which was distributed on social networks, a man is kneeling next to him and, calling out to President Vladimir Putin and United Russia, shouts: “I can’t give up my mother for the third day.”

Later it turned out that the man was not a relative of the deceased, but a funeral agent Roman Pikalo. On the stretcher was the body of a 64-year-old resident of the neighboring Kalinin region, who died of cancer.

Employees of other funeral enterprises of the city gathered on the square nearby. All of them said that the restrictions imposed by the local forensic medical examination bureau on the reception of the deceased did not allow the dead to be promptly delivered to the morgue and were fraught with many thousands of costs for relatives.

