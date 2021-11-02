The driver of a car that ran into children in Hesse is suspected of premeditated murder | News from Germany about Germany | DW

A run over a group of children by a 30-year-old driver in the city of Witzenhausen in the north of the federal state of Hesse in Germany and resulting in the death of an eight-year-old girl is no longer classified as an accident by the investigation. As reported on Monday, November 1, the dpa agency, citing data released by the prosecutor’s office and the police, after clarifying a number of details of the incident, a criminal case was initiated on premeditated murder. Currently, the defendant is in a psychiatric hospital. It is suspected that he suffers from a serious mental illness, which was the reason for his actions.
The version of the investigation was changed by the testimony of the witness
On October 29, a car driven by a Turkish citizen drove into a group of schoolgirls, according to law enforcement officials. As a result, three girls were seriously injured. One of them later died in hospital.
Initially, investigators assumed it was an accident. However, later a previously unknown witness came to the police and presented the events “in a completely different light.” His testimony, as well as the results of a preliminary expert assessment, led to a reclassification of the case, an official representative of the prosecutor’s office in Kassel explained to reporters.
There were no signs that it was a terrorist attack. The investigation is underway on suspicion of attempted and committed murder, grievous bodily harm and dangerous interference with traffic. According to the investigation, the suspect said during interrogation that he had suddenly lost consciousness.
In the course of further investigation, among other things, the blood of the suspect will be analyzed for the presence of traces of drugs, alcohol or medicines. The issue of the detainee’s sanity will also be decided.
See also:
-
The car ran into people at the carnival in Germany: how it was
The car crumpled the spectators and participants of the procession
At about 14.30 local time, a silver Mercedes-Kombi drove around the fence separating the participants of the carnival procession from the audience and crashed into the crowd. Shortly after the incident, police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted premeditated murder.
-
The car ran into people at the carnival in Germany: how it was
The suspect is detained
The driver who hit him is 29 years old, a German citizen and a native of Volkmarsen. Immediately after the emergency, he was detained. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Frankfurt am Main, the man was injured. It was not possible to interrogate him shortly after the incident. He had already come to the attention of the police under the article on insults and violation of the inviolability of the home.
-
The car ran into people at the carnival in Germany: how it was
Several children are among the wounded
Frankfurt am Main police chief Gerhard Bereswill reported 30 injured. Seven of them were seriously injured. There are several children among the victims. Local police spokesman Henning Hinn clarified that a number of injuries are life-threatening.
-
The car ran into people at the carnival in Germany: how it was
The investigation was taken over by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Frankfurt am Main
The representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Alexander Badle (Alexander Badle) was unable to provide journalists with information about the suspect’s motives, citing “the continuation of the investigation.” Local police do not believe there was a politically motivated attack. There, however, they are convinced that “the criminal act was deliberate.” The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Hesse did not rule out a terrorist attack.
-
The car ran into people at the carnival in Germany: how it was
Affected people wish a speedy and complete recovery
Ulrike Demmer, deputy government spokesman for the Federal Republic of Germany, wished all the victims “a speedy and complete recovery.” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote that his thoughts were with the wounded and thanked the emergency services for the quick response to the emergency.
-
The car ran into people at the carnival in Germany: how it was
Small town in central Germany
Volkmarsen is a small town in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district with a population of about 6,800. It is located 30 kilometers from Kassel (Hesse) in central Germany. According to the organizers of the carnival procession, held on “Mad Monday” (Rosenmontag), it could have attracted about 1,500 spectators and participants.
Author: Ekaterina Venkina
Source link