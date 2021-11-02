The driver of a car that ran into children in Hesse is suspected of premeditated murder | News from Germany about Germany | DW

A run over a group of children by a 30-year-old driver in the city of Witzenhausen in the north of the federal state of Hesse in Germany and resulting in the death of an eight-year-old girl is no longer classified as an accident by the investigation. As reported on Monday, November 1, the dpa agency, citing data released by the prosecutor’s office and the police, after clarifying a number of details of the incident, a criminal case was initiated on premeditated murder. Currently, the defendant is in a psychiatric hospital. It is suspected that he suffers from a serious mental illness, which was the reason for his actions.

The version of the investigation was changed by the testimony of the witness

On October 29, a car driven by a Turkish citizen drove into a group of schoolgirls, according to law enforcement officials. As a result, three girls were seriously injured. One of them later died in hospital.

Initially, investigators assumed it was an accident. However, later a previously unknown witness came to the police and presented the events “in a completely different light.” His testimony, as well as the results of a preliminary expert assessment, led to a reclassification of the case, an official representative of the prosecutor’s office in Kassel explained to reporters.

There were no signs that it was a terrorist attack. The investigation is underway on suspicion of attempted and committed murder, grievous bodily harm and dangerous interference with traffic. According to the investigation, the suspect said during interrogation that he had suddenly lost consciousness.

In the course of further investigation, among other things, the blood of the suspect will be analyzed for the presence of traces of drugs, alcohol or medicines. The issue of the detainee’s sanity will also be decided.

