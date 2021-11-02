The Eternals were inspired by a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio

An unexpected choice for Marvel! Chloe Zhao admitted that she was hooked on the action movie.

Fan-poster of the movie “The Eternals”, art by Yadvender Singh Rana

Chloe Zhao shared a curious detail about the action of the upcoming movie “The Eternals.”



The Eternals is one of the most highly anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And so much hype is not only due to the introduction of completely new characters for the MCU. The fact is that due to the coronavirus, the premiere was postponed for as much as a year (they could have seen the picture back in November 2020)! However, the expectations seem to be worth it.

In a recent interview with The Playlist Zhao was reminded that her film “The Land of the Nomads” was inspired by Wong Kar-Wai’s “Happy Together.”, as the director spoke about earlier. The interviewer asked what she was inspired by while working on “The Eternals”, to which the director and screenwriter replied:

“There are several films on “The Eternals”. Several were chosen because of the scale of the picture. I think for the action that I had a great time creating with such a great team, I often wanted to refer to The Survivor.“.

Zhao noted that she is very fond of Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu’s 2015 film The Survivor, for which Leonardo DiCaprio, as we remember, received his first and so far only Oscar. According to the director, she very often revisited this action movie with the team when it came to creating action scenes. The director added that Marvel Studios supported such a very unexpected source of inspiration for the MCU blockbuster.

Recall that the film about immortal alien superheroes starred Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Leah McHugh.

The Eternals is set to premiere on November 4th.

