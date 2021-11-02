The EU has figured out how to cure addiction to Asian microchips

Additional investments in semiconductor production were announced by the German company Bosch, one of the largest suppliers of components for the automotive industry, informs Reuters. She intends to invest in 2022 € 400 million in the production of microcircuits, primarily at factories in Germany. Most of that money will go towards ramping up chip production at the Dresden plant – Bosch opened in June this year.

Bosch will invest about € 50 million in the development of production at the plant in Stuttgart. Also, the Germans will build a research center in Malaysia.

Earlier, the head of the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) Eric-Mark Whitham said about the need to develop its own production of semiconductors for independence from suppliers from Asia.

“ACEA stresses the need to rapidly expand the EU’s semiconductor capacity as we need to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty and reduce our dependence on foreign suppliers,”

– it says in the statement of the head of the association.

According to ACEA, in 2020, car production fell by 23.3% – the European auto industry reduced production by 5 million passenger cars. In order to develop the production of semiconductors, the European Union is going to adopt a special law that will stimulate the industry.

Catching up

Russia is also talking about the transition to its own component base. In particular, the possibility of using a subsidy mechanism for the transition to domestic microelectronics in the production of transport telematics and navigation devices is being considered.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia is developing a comprehensive plan for the transition to a domestic component base to increase both the technological independence of Russian enterprises and the sales volumes of Russian microelectronics”,

– reported to “Gazeta.Ru” in the press service of the ministry.

For certain types of foreign electronic components for automotive applications and, in particular, navigation, both delivery times and cost have increased several times, the department admits. Some Russian automakers interviewed by Gazeta.Ru also speak about the possible transition to domestic components.

“We are negotiating with Russian electronics manufacturers about the localization of a number of electronic units,” the Sollers Auto press service told Gazeta.Ru.

The largest representatives of the industry, including AvtoVAZ, Hyundai, Nissan, Skoda and Volkswagen, left questions about the possible initiation of the production of domestic microchips unanswered.

No conditions

In order for high-tech production to develop in our country, it is first of all necessary to provide normal, competitive conditions for specialists, says State Duma deputy Yaroslav Nilov.

“You have to feel the labor market correctly, and understand that a good specialist is expensive. It is impossible to force a person to work here by convictions or appeals if a much more interesting offer is made to him abroad,

– says Nilov to Gazeta.Ru, – We have highly qualified specialists in the IT industry, but they do not work in our country. And you cannot blame them for this: they are where they are better and more comfortable. “

What is needed is not a law, but conditions for Russian specialists to work in Russia and not go abroad, the deputy added.

European auto companies and their suppliers will need at least a year to set up production of their own microchips, experts say. Against the backdrop of the crisis, Korean and especially Chinese companies feel best of all, covering a significant part of their need for microchips at the expense of their own production.

“Even if the automakers themselves manage to quickly reach an agreement and get support from the authorities, it is unlikely that it will be possible to start full-fledged chip production before the end of next year,” Dmitry Babansky, SBS Consulting project manager, explains to Gazeta.Ru. of the year”.

Lost the time

With the decision to develop their own production of chips, European automakers were ten years late – this is how much time it will take to reach the required production volumes, says Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant for the auto industry.

“It is necessary to build and equip in a special way a room where the chips will be produced. A sophisticated air filtration system, negative air pressure workshops, are required to ensure perfect sterility.

Any, even the smallest dust, micron particle is critical for the production of chips, – says Burgazliev to Gazeta.Ru, – Even if the decision is made before the end of the year, the construction of workshops, the supply of equipment will take at least a year. Plus, it is also necessary to agree on the supply of raw materials, quartz. “

Korean automakers cover their needs for chips by about 30-35% due to the supply of local manufacturers of electronic components, the expert lists, Chinese carmakers have this share even more – up to 75%, European brands, at best, meet the demand due to European chip manufacturers by 15% …

The shortage of electronic components remains a serious problem for the automotive industry – in particular, against the background of problems with the supply of components, Ford’s profit in the third quarter decreased by 24% compared to the same period last year, Volkswagen showed a decrease in operating profit by 12%, Stellantis reported a drop in revenue by 14 % and 600 thousand cars will be missing at the end of the year.

The crisis of electronic components also seriously hit the Russian auto industry – sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in September decreased by almost 23% compared to September 2020, according to statistics from the Association of European Businesses in Russia. According to the results of three quarters, the Russian car market remains in positive territory – in 9 months of 2021, 15% more cars were sold than in the same period last year.