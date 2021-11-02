The EU said it expects from Russia to investigate the trade in COVID certificates :: Politics :: RBC

The EU expects Russia to investigate cases of counterfeiting European vaccination certificates and take the necessary measures. Proposals for the sale of digital Covid certificates appeared on the darknet

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti



Falsification of documents, whether it be Russian QR codes or digital COVID certificates of the EU, is prohibited and entails punishment provided for by national legislation, the European Union takes all reports of possible fraud very seriously, the EU Delegation to Russia told RBC, commenting on the message from Laboratories Kaspersky ”on the appearance of offers from fraudsters for the sale of European electronic certificates of vaccination against coronavirus on shadow sites on the darknet.

“The European Union will continue to monitor this issue closely and appropriate measures will be taken if necessary. If there are suspicions of fraud, the EU expects that the countries in which it takes place, including Russia, will take measures to investigate these suspicions and respond to them, ”the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier, Kaspersky Lab said that the average cost of such a document on the darknet is $ 300, sometimes fraudsters indicate that they accept payments in cryptocurrency. Announcements are found in Russian and English. They say that the data of the client who bought the certificate is entered into the database, after which he is assigned a unique QR code. The client is offered to select the country of vaccination and the drug: AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. The document, according to the scammers, is issued by one of the countries of Eastern Europe. Sellers promise to send a certificate in the format of an electronic document with a QR code and all the data. They assure that its authenticity can be verified in special applications such as CovPass, CovidCheck, Corona Warn and others.

The system of digital certificates was launched in the countries of the European Union on July 1: they can be used to certify the fact of receiving a vaccination, a negative test for coronavirus infection, or the fact that the owner has recently had it. The certificate allows you to travel between countries that recognize its validity without additional checks.

In the European Union, the use of forged certificates faces punishment from a monetary fine (its amount varies depending on the country) to a prison term of up to six years for “fraud” and “forgery” depending on the severity of the crime. In the event that a person with a fake certificate infected someone with a fatal coronavirus, it could also be classified as causing death by negligence.