The ex-asset of the fugitive authority Kachmazov will go to AvtoVAZ

The deal on the acquisition by AvtoVAZ of a 40% stake in OAT, announced the day before, is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2021. Many of the factories that are now part of the United Automotive Technologies (OAT) holding were built in Soviet times as VAZ allied enterprises supplying components for the Soviet Fiats for the Togliatti plant. The creation in the USSR of mass production of a fundamentally new car for the country required a radical revision of the standards for auto components and consumables.

In particular, this is how the history of DAAZ, which is part of OAT, began – the order of the Minister of the Automotive Industry of the USSR on the construction in the Ulyanovsk region of the Melekess plant of body fittings, carburetors and liners (after the city was renamed Dimitrovgrad it became DAAZ) was signed in 1969. SAAZ produced the first shock absorbers for the VAZ-2101 in 1970 – right after the start of the assembly of this model in Togliatti, in 1973 the plant became part of the VAZ production association.

The legacy of the USSR and the war of the “nineties”

OAT now includes 10 enterprises in five regions of the country – including the Dimitrovgrad Automotive Aggregate Plant (DAAZ), which produces, in particular, components of the fuel system and cooling systems, the Avtosvet and Osvar companies that produce headlights and lanterns, the Skopinsky Automotive Aggregate Plant (SAAZ), which produces shock absorbers. The group also owns Motor-Super (filters, plastic parts), Vazinterservice and EVR from Togliatti.

More than 90% of OAT products intended for Lada cars, it is emphasized on the official website of the group.

After the collapse of the USSR, auto component factories were privatized – and a serious struggle began for control over them, as well as over AvtoVAZ itself. According to various estimates, in the criminal showdowns of the 1990s for AvtoVAZ perished hundreds of people – including bandits, entrepreneurs, law enforcement officials and journalists.

“More than 500 people died in bandit squabbles and wars for the Togliatti plant.

Confirmation of this is the whole alley at the local cemetery “, – spoke in 2012, the general director of Russian Technologies (now Rostec) Sergey Chemezov to Forbes magazine, which prepared a large-scale investigation of the SOK group.

According to the newspaper, one of the participants in the struggle for assets around AvtoVAZ was businessman Yuri Kachmazov, who began his career in the early nineties with the resale of cars. In 1994, Kachmazov founded the SOK group, ten years later it controlled more than 20 supplier enterprises of AvtoVAZ – including the same DAAZ, SAAZ, Avtosvet, Osvar and Motor-Super. The construction of Kachmazov’s autocomponent empire began with the Plastic enterprise in Syzran. In 2000, SOK also took over the IzhAvto plant, which assembled Izh, Lada and Kia cars.

In 2004 the sales turnover of the group was $ 2 billion, it produced 12% of domestic cars.

In the mid-1990s, AvtoVAZ made extensive use of barter, paying for components with its cars, which suppliers then sold.

Suddenly, in 1996, Plastik stopped shipping cars. The workers did not receive their wages for several months. After a while, representatives of SOK appeared in the office of the plant director and offered to share the enterprise. So “SOK” got 50% of shares of “Plastic”, one of the top managers of the enterprise explained to Forbes magazine.

Fall after takeoff

In 2005, Kachmazov agreed with Vladimir Kadannikov, the long-term director of AvtoVAZ, to buy the auto giant, but in the Kremlin decided otherwise, The New Times wrote.

As a result, the plant came under the control of the state corporation “Russian Technologies”, and in December 2007 an agreement was reached on the sale of a blocking stake in the auto concern to the Renault-Nissan alliance.

another 25% of the shares were then held by the investment company Troika Dialog and Rostekhnologii. In 2014, the Renault-Nissan alliance received a controlling stake in AvtoVAZ.

After the sale of a blocking stake to the Renault-Nissan concern, SOK enterprises continued to supply components to the Togliatti auto giant, and the matter did not go without conflicts: for example, in the spring of 2009, the AvtoVAZ conveyor was forced to stopped due to the fact that the enterprises of the SOK group synchronously stopped the shipment of components.

Hid from the investigation

Billionaire Yuri Kachmazov and a number of other top managers of SOK in February 2011 were announced wanted on charges of deliberate bankruptcy of “IzhAvto” and the withdrawal of property from the enterprise in the amount of 6.4 billion rubles. Kachmazov himself, as well as top managers of the company Andrei Frolov and Yuri Amelin, former general director of OJSC Izhavto Mikhail Dobyndo and director for economics and finance Evgeny Strakhov fled from the investigation. Frolov and Amelin in November 2011 were found and detained in the United Arab Emirates. Mikhail Dobyndo in the end escaped criminal prosecution.

In the same 2011, the former vice-president of the SOK group, the deputy governor of the Ulyanovsk region and the ex-head of the presidential administration of South Ossetia, Alexander Bolshakov, was brutally murdered in Suzdal.

who “knew too much about the business of the head of the SOK group, Yuri Kachmazov,”

wrote newspaper “Izvestia”.

Under state control

After the representatives of the SOK group were ousted from AvtoVAZ, it gradually lost control over auto component enterprises, as well as the IzhAvto plant, which now belongs to AvtoVAZ and produces Lada Vesta cars. Component suppliers belonging to SOK entered the new OAT holding, which until 2018 belonged to the structures of the Rostec state corporation. After that he was handed over under the control of KamAZ.

“The Boards of Directors of AvtoVAZ and KamAZ” approved the change in the share capital of JSC OAT with the creation of a joint partnership (PJSC KamAZ will own 45% of shares, and JSC AvtoVAZ – 40% of shares) to develop OAT’s competencies in the production of modern automotive components. The deal is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 after receiving the relevant regulatory approvals, “- Interfax quotes a joint statement from the automakers.

The representative of AvtoVAZ declined to comment further on the reasons why this deal was required and the possible transformation of cooperation with the component enterprises of the OAT group following its results; the press service of KamAZ left Gazeta.Ru’s questions unanswered.