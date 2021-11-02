The ex-owner of the bankrupt construction contractor of BAM and Transsib was arrested :: Business :: RBC

The ex-owner of one of the largest contractors of Russian Railways “Spetstransstroy”, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Construction, Yuri Reilyan, has been arrested. In 2016–2019, Russian Railways signed contracts with Spetstransstroy and its subsidiary for over RUB 100 billion.

Yuri Reilyan

(Photo: Mikhail Mokrushin / RIA Novosti)



The ex-owner of one of the largest contractors of Russian Railways “Spetstransstroy”, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Construction, Yuri Reilyan, was detained last week, the businessman is currently arrested. This was told to RBC by a source close to Reilian, and confirmed by a source in the security forces.

Reilyan was arrested, and investigative actions were carried out in the contracting structures associated with him, a source close to the security forces said. According to him, after the arrest, the businessman was taken to Irkutsk for investigative actions. Another source familiar with the course of the investigation confirmed to RBC the arrest of Reilyan and his presence in Irkutsk.

RBC sent a request to the Investigative Committee, it was not possible to contact Reilian – his phone was disconnected.

Until 2019, Reilyan’s companies received large contracts from Russian Railways for the construction of the Eastern landfill – the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Transsib. According to SPARK, in 2016–2019, Russian Railways signed contracts with Spetstransstroy and its subsidiary Transyuzhstroy for more than RUB 100 billion. for the construction of the Eastern landfill.

The businessman ceased to be the owner of Spetstransstroy in the fall of 2019. Then the company was headed by the former first deputy general director of RZD-Stroy, Evgeny Kumantsov, and Roman Shlenchak became its owner. One of the “daughters” of the company (“Transyuzhstroy-Mechanized Column-105”) in 2021 came under the supervision procedure. Since February 2021, “Spetstransstroy” is in the stage of bankruptcy.