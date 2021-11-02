https://ria.ru/20211102/antibiotiki-1757309584.html

The expert criticized the treatment of COVID-19 with antibiotics

The expert criticized the treatment of COVID-19 with antibiotics

The chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, criticized the treatment of COVID-19 with antibiotics. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, criticized the treatment of COVID-19 with antibiotics, and noted that the general prescription of antibiotics leads to the emergence of a large number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Chulanov added that bacteriologists have noticed a tendency: now more often strains resistant to those antibiotics to which they were previously sensitive are sown. “As a result, it will be much more difficult to treat some bacterial infections. We will simply have a reduced range of instruments for their treatment, and this is a problem Over the past 30 years, not many antibiotics have appeared. There are no new classes of drugs at all. The resource is no longer so large, and the irrational use of antibiotics can further worsen the situation, “Chulanov added.

Russia

