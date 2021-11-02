The expert told how the United States can collapse oil prices up to $ 20

If the United States decides to curtail the program of financial assistance to the economy and business, then we will expect an outflow of cheap money, followed by a drop in prices for everything, including oil, gas, coal and metals, says the director of the Institute of Socio-Economic Research of the Financial Institute under the Government RF Alexey Zubets.

The curtailment of business assistance programs in the United States may begin this year, and the first decision of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) to raise the rate will take place in the second half of 2022, the expert is sure.

According to him, the programs of US President Joe Biden, providing for the allocation of $ 3.5 trillion in additional spending to help the population and business, to upgrade infrastructure and green energy, are still stalled, and there is a high probability that they will never be fully implemented.

Recall that last year the United States allocated $ 3 trillion to stimulate the national economy. In 2021, the approved infusions amounted to 1.2 trillion, but the remaining 3.5 trillion hung in the Senate. In total, $ 7.7 trillion is 9.1 percent of global GDP.

A couple of months ago, it seemed that nothing would prevent the economy from continuing to pump up money, but now the option with a reduction in cash injections has come to the fore, Zubets notes. In his opinion, the weather will also have an impact, if the winter of 2021-2022 turns out to be mild or even average, then the current energy troubles will be exhausted by the summer.

However, significant global energy demand will continue until at least the second half of 2022. The increased oil prices will be determined, among other things, by the outstripping growth in the costs of maintaining and expanding the energy infrastructure, as well as by the underfunding of production capacities in recent years.

But already in the second half of 2022, one can expect a significant drop in oil prices to about $ 40 per barrel, and up to $ 20 in short-term periods, the expert said.

From his point of view, all this could lead to a global economic crisis closer to 2025, when it will no longer be possible to contain the accumulating economic contradictions.