The Federation Council spoke about the punishment for breaking silence during the day

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Punishment for breaking silence not only at night, but also during the day can be introduced at the regional level, Irina Rukavishnikova, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation, told RIA Novosti. daytime is established in Voronezh, Irkutsk, Kaluga, Kemerovo, Kostroma, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Tomsk regions, Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol Territories, Chuvashia, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. “Typical sanctions are administrative fines for citizens from 500 to 1 thousand rubles, in a number of subjects of the Russian Federation reach 5 thousand rubles, “she said. Also, according to her, each region can independently impose the responsibility of motorists who violate the peace and quiet of citizens because of engines without mufflers or unauthorized speakers in cars.
