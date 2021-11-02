The first beauties of Hollywood abandoned plastic surgery: Catherine Zeta Jones replaced breast implants, Kate Winslet against Botox, and men dressed up as women again

Catherine Zeta Jones came to the event in the form of “vamp women” Photo: REUTERS

It is now fashionable in Hollywood to age naturally. While our artists leave big sums in the offices of cosmetologists and plastic surgeons, world celebrities are proud of wrinkles. If earlier Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts openly spoke out for aging without beauty injections, now there are more such artists. At the awards ceremony for the main US television Emmy 2021 awards, the stars confirmed the new trend. With stylist Anvar Ochilov we did a fashionable roundup of the most talked about artists’ looks on the awards red carpet.

51-year-old Catherine Zeta Jones came to the event in the form of a “vamp woman”. The actress chose a wine-colored Cristina Ottaviano dress. The perfect combination of the shade with the dark hair of the star. The actress looks elegant, expensive – and not only because of the large diamonds on her neck and ears. A very successful dress model: firstly, thanks to the draperies of the fabric, which successfully hide the tummy and not vulgarly emphasize the beautiful breasts; secondly, because of the design, the classics of the genre look relevant and fresh. The star has replaced huge breast implants with smaller ones, and this shape suits her better.

Zeta Jones will have a similar image of the female dominatrix in the series Tim Burton for Netflix and MGM, dedicated to Wednesday of The Addams Family. The actress will play the role of the main character Morticia Addams’ mother in the eight-episode Wednesday project. And on this red carpet Catherine Zeta-Jones came with her husband Michael Douglas, who was nominated for his role in the third season of the series “The Kaminsky Method.”

45-year-old Kate Winslet won the Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for her leading role in the melodramatic crime detective Meir of Easttown. The actress is also the producer of this project, this evening she flaunted like a real diva in Armani. A perfect look for a producer and an actress all rolled into one – it is successfully complemented by Kwiat diamond earrings and a rhinestone clutch. The dress is laconic and also successful: a deep V-neckline and transparent airy flared sleeves. These sleeves are in trend now. And the high waist and neckline are very slim. I would like to note that Kate Winslet refused beauty injections, and looks great, not embarrassed by facial wrinkles. The star said that botox is unacceptable for her – the artist should have lively emotions, and she should grow old naturally. The actress has a minimum of makeup on her face – in Hollywood, the fashion for naturalness in all respects.

Kate Winslet wins Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie Photo: REUTERS

53-year-old Gillian Anderson came to Chloe and won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Crown). The actress chose an unsuccessful outfit for the red carpet: too many accents – neckline, decorative ropes, fringe. All three elements separately are great, but together they are overkill. Gillian is an opponent of plastic surgery and beauty injections – she is for light hardware cosmetology, so she looks great. All the wrinkles of the actress are in place.

Gillian Anderson came to Chloe Photo: REUTERS

Billy Porter, 51 in her repertoire – either a woman, or a man, or a fashionable bird or a secular lion-lioness. The shocking outfit turned out to be very fashionable this time. The set from the couture brand Ashi combines a couple of trends: decorative wing sleeves, high waist, turtleneck. And there are so many diamonds here that the money raised from their sale will be enough to buy a villa by the ocean.

Billy Porter in his repertoire is either a woman, or a man, or a fashionable bird or a socialite lioness Photo: REUTERS

Olivia Colman, 47 took the main acting award in an outfit from Roksanda Ilincic. The performer of the role of Elizabeth II in the TV series “The Queen” came in a very strange dress – the case when the creative looks ridiculous. Everything is unsuccessful – the combination of colors, the cut of the capes, the silhouette of the dress. It turned out that the outfit emphasizes not the advantages, but the flaws of the figure.

Olivia Colman Photo: REUTERS

Emma Corrin, 25 according to the stylists, she chose the most unfortunate of all possible extravagant outfits. Lady Diana from “The Crown” came to Miu Miu: shapeless dress, cap and gloves – incompatible details. This image has become a meme on the network: Emma has already been named – one of the heroes of the Teletubbies, a symbol of the coronavirus, Bigfoot. The actress herself was laconic: “This is a harsh reality.” But why does she wear gloves with a cap, but without a mask?

Emma Corrin, according to stylists, chose the most unfortunate of all possible extravagant outfits Photo: REUTERS

