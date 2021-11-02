The first region of Russia decided to extend the QR code system until the New Year :: Society :: RBC

The authorities of the Pskov region will keep the system of QR codes during the New Year holidays. This is the first Russian region to make such a decision.

Photo: Ilya Naymushin / Reuters



The authorities of the Pskov region will expand the system of QR codes and do not plan to cancel it on New Year’s holidays, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

“QR codes will remain. Perhaps the practice of QR codes will be expanded and projected onto some other spheres of the economy. We will try to make everything work for us, but in compliance, of course, with the requirements set by Rospotrebnadzor, ”he said.

So far, the system of QR codes in the Pskov region operates in restaurants and cafes, leisure facilities, fitness clubs and swimming pools. Non-working days are established in the region from October 30 to November 7. According to Vedernikov, the authorities plan to withdraw from them on November 8, but will proceed from the situation with COVID-19.

Over the past day, 285 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in the Pskov region, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 58.3 thousand people. The total number of deaths from coronavirus was 919 people, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters.