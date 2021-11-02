The first region that extended non-working days tightened restrictions :: Society :: RBC

The authorities of the Novgorod region, which previously extended the non-working day regime, will tighten restrictions for this period. Cinemas and hairdressers will be closed, and grocery store staff will be required to vaccinate

Photo: Alexey Belkin / TASS



The authorities of the Novgorod region, as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus, will introduce additional restrictions from 8 to 15 November, Governor Andrei Nikitin said in his video message on VKontakte.

For this period, work in the region will be suspended:

trade in non-food products, with the exception of trade in essential goods;

catering establishments, except for takeaway and delivery, as well as establishments that are located at hotels;

cinemas and concert halls;

hairdressing salons, tanning salons, baths and other facilities where personal services are provided. These services can be provided at home;

organizations related to mass entertainment events. “To put it simply, these are all sorts of rental cars for children’s cars, carousels on the streets, etc. You can walk in the parks, but some mass stories in these parks will also be closed this week, “Nikitin explained.

In addition, the authorities are tightening requirements for grocery stores. All points now require 100 percent vaccination of personnel, the governor said.