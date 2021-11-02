The Ford Bronco SUV received a racing version. Video :: Autonews

Ford has developed a new modification of the Bronco SUV called the Bronco DR. Such a car was created specifically for participation in rally races. A total of 50 copies of the model will be released. According to Carscoops, the car will cost about $ 200,000.
The novelty received a 5.0-liter V8 gasoline engine. The power of the unit is 400 horsepower. Also, the SUV was equipped with modernized shock absorbers, as well as electronically controlled locks of the front and rear differentials.
The approach angle at the Bronco DR is 47 degrees, and the exit angle is 37 degrees. The SUV was equipped with 17-inch wheels and off-road tires. The car also received a transfer case from the Ford F-150 pickup and an improved braking system.
The car body is made of fiberglass. Bronco DR was equipped with additional optics and power bumpers. At the same time, the car has no glass.
Ford’s standard SUV, screwed with the Bronco name, debuted in mid-summer 2020. The car, which is available in three- and five-door bodies, features a frame structure with a chassis from the Ranger pickup.
The range of engines includes a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with a return of 274 hp. with. and 420 Nm of torque. Also, customers will be offered a 2.7-liter V6 gasoline engine with a return of 314 liters. with. and 542 newton meters. The engines work in conjunction with a seven-speed manual transmission or a 10-band “automatic”.
