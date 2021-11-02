The Ford Bronco SUV received a racing version. Video :: Autonews

Ford has developed a new modification of the Bronco SUV called the Bronco DR. Such a car was created specifically for participation in rally races. A total of 50 copies of the model will be released. According to Carscoops, the car will cost about $ 200,000.

The novelty received a 5.0-liter V8 gasoline engine. The power of the unit is 400 horsepower. Also, the SUV was equipped with modernized shock absorbers, as well as electronically controlled locks of the front and rear differentials.

The approach angle at the Bronco DR is 47 degrees, and the exit angle is 37 degrees. The SUV was equipped with 17-inch wheels and off-road tires. The car also received a transfer case from the Ford F-150 pickup and an improved braking system.