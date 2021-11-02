The forecaster called the fog in Moscow the strongest and longest in 12 years :: City :: RBC

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS



The same thick fog that appeared in the capital on the evening of November 1 was last observed in the city in 2009. Tatiana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, told RBC about this.

“The last time such a strong and prolonged fog in Moscow was in 2009. The same dense fogs were also very recently, in 2019, but they were shorter in duration than what is observed today, ”she said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced a yellow level of weather hazard due to the formation of a thick fog in Moscow the day before. Rescuers warned people about the deterioration of visibility to 200-700 m. Initially, the agency’s warning was in effect until 10:00 on November 2 local time, then it was extended by four hours.

The Moscow region was covered with fog. Photo report



The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, explained to RBC that this phenomenon is called “radiation fog”. It has nothing to do with radioactivity, the specialist noted, and is caused by the natural cooling of the layers of air and soil near the surface of the earth. The underlying surface is intensely cooled due to the release of long-wave radiation (radiation), Wilfand specified.

Over 150 flights were canceled or delayed at Moscow airports because of the fog.