The Germans turned to the Pentagon after the news about Russian tanks “on the border with Ukraine”

The Germans turned to the Pentagon after the news about the tanks “on the border with Ukraine” – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

The Germans turned to the Pentagon after the news about Russian tanks “on the border with Ukraine”

Readers of the German magazine Der Spiegel reacted violently to the Pentagon’s statement that the military department “is checking reports on the movements of Russian troops.” RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German magazine Der Spiegel reacted violently to the Pentagon’s statement that the military department “is checking reports on the movements of Russian troops.” “unusual activity” of the army. Earlier, the Washington Post, citing officials from the States and European countries, announced the movements of equipment and military personnel on the western flank of the country. Many users considered that the intervention of the US Department of Defense in the internal affairs of Moscow was unfair. “Instead of checking the movements of troops on Russian territory, the Pentagon and Washington would be better off engaged in drone attacks and seizures of territories undertaken by their Kiev friends in violation of the Minsk agreements, “one of the commentators noted.” Let the Russians do what they want. The Americans have several nuclear submarines on every corner in the oceans and aircraft carriers “- added a reader of Der Spiegel. Some of the users suggested that all this news is related to the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance.” Or maybe this is a reaction to the fact that the United States wants to admit Ukraine to NATO? ” – asked a German reader. “Russia will never allow NATO expansion at the expense of Ukraine”, – concluded one of the commentators. On the eve of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it does not record the facts of the build-up of Russian troops on the border and considers information about this in the media to be an element of special informational and psychological actions. In addition, Politico published satellite images from the Smolensk region, which does not actually border Ukraine. The Kremlin called them poor-quality stuffing. In April of this year, military exercises were held in the western regions of Russia, which caused an ambiguous reaction from Kiev and Western countries. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the movements of formations are of a planned and training nature and do not pose a threat to other states. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its discretion. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said last week that the military first used a Bayraktar strike drone in Donbas. According to the headquarters, the combat vehicle destroyed the enemy’s cannon with a guided bomb. The Kremlin also replied to the statements about Kiev’s accession to NATO that Russia cannot prevent the rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO, but will do everything to minimize the consequences.

2021

